New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

New Mahindra Thar Unveil today LIVE updates: The day has arrived. We’ll be seeing the production version of one of the most adored off-roaders in India, the new Mahindra Thar – without camouflage as we had been for the past few times. The Thar has been around for a long time but with changing times, it has to be upgraded to cleaner engines, better comfort and touchscreen infotainment systems have become a must these days. The older version has not been on sale due to emission norms but now, the Thar will have a whole new engine line up, while also boasting larger dimensions, a more sophisticated cabin and modern styling. Mahindra will be live streaming the unveil of the 2020 Thar today. Stay tuned with us for all you need to know.