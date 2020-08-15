New Mahindra Thar Unveil today LIVE updates: The day has arrived. We’ll be seeing the production version of one of the most adored off-roaders in India, the new Mahindra Thar – without camouflage as we had been for the past few times. The Thar has been around for a long time but with changing times, it has to be upgraded to cleaner engines, better comfort and touchscreen infotainment systems have become a must these days. The older version has not been on sale due to emission norms but now, the Thar will have a whole new engine line up, while also boasting larger dimensions, a more sophisticated cabin and modern styling. Mahindra will be live streaming the unveil of the 2020 Thar today. Stay tuned with us for all you need to know.
New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price
By: Abhilasha Singh | Updated: August 15, 2020 10:12:53 amUpdated: August 15, 2020 10:12:53 am
Highlights
The 2020 Mahindra Thar will debut around 11 am today and by the looks of it, Mahindra have an interesting unveil ceremony planned for their new off-road vehicle. We can't confirm this yet but it looks like the Thar will be climbing something rather very steep.
It is likely that the car will come with all-LED headlamps, projector foglights, black alloys, and options of hard or soft-top. The grille will have the familiar vertical slats. The cabin will be all-new with a touchscreen infotainment system, possibly climate control, new circular air vents, and more.
The new Mahindra Thar uses a Noveaue platform. This platform could be shared with the other cars in the future from Mahindra. The new Mahindra Thar in the meanwhile now looks more like the bigger and costlier Jeep Wrangler.
In compliance with the latest safety norms mandated by the government, the Thar will come equipped with ABS, airbags, rear parking sensors, speed alert, and pedestrian crash norm compliant panels at the front of the vehicle.
The Mahindra Thar test mule we've seen so far rode on new five-spoke alloy wheels. And it has been confirmed earlier that the Thar will come with the option of a factory-fitted soft or hard top roof. Pictures that surfaced online earlier suggest the Thar will get an all-new dashboard with a touchscreen infotainment system, steering-mounted controls, and a brand new instrument cluster with a digital MID.
The new Thar is likely to come powered by a 2.2-litre BS6 diesel engine that puts out 140 hp and is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. There are also talks of an automatic transmission option that would likely join the line up later on. The other option for the engine could be a new mStallion 2.0-litre petrol unit.
While the Thar is expected to look much more modern than the previous model, it will retain its original appeal which quite frankly has been incredibly popular. While the Thar may stick to its roots when it comes to design, it will in fact be an all-new vehicle from ground up with its new chassis and body panels.