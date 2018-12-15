New Mahindra Thar spied: Next-generation Thar to be bigger with a BSVI engine and modern features

Mahindra Thar has been a hot favourite amongst off-road enthusiasts in India for years now. SO much that there is a designated community of Thar drivers. Mahindra also hosts off-road drives for Thar enthusiasts where they can also train. And now, Thar fans will be delighted to know that a next-generation Mahindra Thar is under works and good men at Cardekho recently snapped a test mule around Chennai. Expected to make a debut at 2020 Auto Expo, the new Mahindra Thar is likely to be based on a new platform and will get bigger dimensions compared to the current generation.

By the time the new Mahindra Thar is introduced, India will be making a move on to BS-VI emissions standards. So, expect the new Thar to come with a BSVI compliant engine and safety features like ABS and airbags.

A competitor to Force Gurkha, Mahindra Thar will be updated to better materials on the inside as well with a more plush and welcoming interior for the occupants, most likely accompanied with modern features.

This is the first time the next-gen Mahindra Thar has been spotted and so far it appears Mahindra will be retaining the original design appeal of the Thar that was first launched in 2010. However, it will need a thorough upgrade to meet standards that will come into effect starting 2020. And, Mahindra seems to be working on exactly it.

The new Mahindra Thar is expected to get Mahindra's new modular ladder frame chassis that first featured in the Marazzo. Not much can be said about the new Thar's design since the test mule seems to be wearing a dummy body from the current version.

The latest iteration of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is likely to power the next-generation Mahindra Thar. It will be tweaked for more refinement & BS-VI compliance and will feature four-wheel-drive. As the testing of the new Thar continues, there will eventually more details will be revealed. So, stay tuned!