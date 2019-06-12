New Mahindra Thar Signature Edition launch soon with premium features

The new Mahindra Thar Signature Edition will be launched in India soon. An official document of the limited edition model has leaked on the internet very recently, courtesy 4x4 India Facebook Group, that gives an idea of how the vehicle will be like. As the name suggests, the new Mahindra Thar Signature Edition will come with some premium highlights that will differentiate it from the standard model. First and foremost, the new model gets Aqua Marine colour, the same shade that is available with the Mahindra Marazzo. Moreover, the front grille gets Napoli black colour along with special edition decals on the bonnet and sides.

Highlights of the Mahindra Thar Signature Edition (Image Source: 4x4 India)

The alloy wheel design has also been revised for a better visual appeal. The changes are not limited to the outside only. The cabin of the new Mahindra Thar Signature Edition gets Kolon leather black seats with 'Thar' embroidery. In terms of safety, the new model will also get ABS with EBD. Powering the Mahindra Thar Signature Edition will be the same 2.5-litre diesel engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 105 bhp and 247 Nm. The eight-seater SUV gets two captain seats up front along with two bench seats facing each other at the rear.

The current generation Mahindra Thar will be discontinued in the months to come with the arrival of the second generation model that has been snapped testing multiple times now. The upcoming all-new second-generation Thar is expected to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo. Coming back to the Signature Edition, being a limited edition model, it will be limited to 700 units only. Expect an official announcement regarding the launch of the Signature edition in the days to come. As far as pricing is concerned, the more premium Thar is expected to be priced considerably higher than the standard model.

Source: 4x4 India (Facebook)