New Mahindra Thar coming in less than a year: How the Longer, Safer Thar will take on the Jeep Renegade !

Hot on the heels of re-entering the booming SUV market with the refreshed XUV markets, reports emerging from Autocar suggest that Mahindra has decided that the Thar brand has become too iconic over the years for them to fall prey to upcoming crash test norms that are to be implemented. Mahindra is likely to be developing this new platform presently. This platform is likely to see the Thar become a little longer as well. According to the report, this platform will also benefit other UVs at a later stage although there is no further information on this.

Over the years the Mahindra Thar has earned the cult status of sorts, as the vehicle of choice of adventure seekers and has earned a position of respect among off-road circles as well. With vehicles like the Jeep Wrangler on the horizon, Mahindra will be looking to establish themselves in a segment that they have strived to create and inculcate in the community over the years. And while the report specifically mentions that this is yet to be confirmed, the new Thar could be out by on sale in as little as six months, extending all the way to a year. However, it is likely that this will be well in time for the April 2020 Crash test norms.

The most recent update to the Mahindra Thar saw it get some cosmetic touches and improvements to the creature comforts on the inside of the vehicle(including a much better air conditioning!!). New Claddings on the wheel arches were added to add a bit of style. The interesting bit is that this will be the first major step away from the original CJ chassis on the Thar, and is likely to reflect all of Mahindra’s learnings through its very dedicated approach to the adventure lifestyle. Meaning that it is likely to be more refined and more capable. Honestly, we can help but get excited.