New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

2020 Mahindra Thar India Launch, Features, On Road Price Updates: The new second-generation Mahindra Thar will finally be launched after it went viral on the internet when it was officially unveiled on August 15. Stay tuned to Express Drives as Mahindra will announce the official prices of the new SUV today.

By: | Updated: October 2, 2020 8:47 am
2020 Mahindra Thar bookings to start with launch on 2nd october, bid for 2020 Mahindra Thar first unit reached at 92.25 lakh rupee in online auction

2020 Mahindra Thar Price in India Launch Live: Mahindra will launch the brand new second-generation model of the Thar. The Thar is an offroader with traditional SUV underpinnings but will come loaded with all the modern technologies and features. The new generation model was introduced at the official unveiling on August 15, 2020. After the unveiling, the new Mahindra Thar went viral on the internet. Today on October 2, the price of the new second-generation Thar will finally be announced.

The Thar will come with diesel and petrol engines and be available with manual and automatic options. There will be two versions of the Thar on offer. One will cater to off-road enthusiasts, while another which will be designed and tailored for customers looking for lifestyle purposes. We expect the prices of the Thar to range between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates from the official launch.

Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Colours, Variants, Images

    The new second-generation Mahindra Thar 2020 model year made its debut on August 15, 2020. The much-awaited new Mahindra Thar will finally be launched today, October 2, 2020. Mahindra will announce the prices of the new model which will be offered with a petrol and diesel engine options along with manual and automatic transmission variants as well. Stay tuned to Express Drives for all the latest updates.

