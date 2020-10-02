New Mahindra Thar 2020 Launch Live: Price in India, Specs, Features, Images, Variants

2020 Mahindra Thar Price in India Launch Live: Mahindra will launch the brand new second-generation model of the Thar. The Thar is an offroader with traditional SUV underpinnings but will come loaded with all the modern technologies and features. The new generation model was introduced at the official unveiling on August 15, 2020. After the unveiling, the new Mahindra Thar went viral on the internet. Today on October 2, the price of the new second-generation Thar will finally be announced.

The Thar will come with diesel and petrol engines and be available with manual and automatic options. There will be two versions of the Thar on offer. One will cater to off-road enthusiasts, while another which will be designed and tailored for customers looking for lifestyle purposes. We expect the prices of the Thar to range between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to Express Drives as we will bring you all the latest updates from the official launch.

