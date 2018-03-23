New Mahindra SUVs & Jawa details, Yamaha dips prices, World’s costliest SUV, bikes with car engines & more: Today’s News Highlights

Today's big auto news was a mix of two-wheeler and four-wheeler world. First up is that Mahindra two-wheelers will launch the Jawa motorcycles in India in the coming months and these will have the same engine platform as the Mahindra's flagship Mojo. That said, the new Jawa models will have a displacement of close to 300cc and revisions in power and torque outputs will be most likely. New Jawa and BSA motorcycles will be developed under Mahindra's Classic Legends brand. The sources of the leading publication have indicated that the current Mahindra Mojo engine is scalable and it can be used as per the model profiling of the new Jawa bikes.

The Indian two-wheeler market is primarily dominated by commuters that are comfortable and have generous mileage figures. However, there is a load of motorcycle enthusiasts in the country but it turns out that superbikes are an expensive proposition for the most. But to these people, just because you can't buy one doesn't mean you simply can't have one, so they took things in their own hands and built their own version of 'superbikes' and mounting them with car engines.

Yamaha Motor India has recently decreased the prices if its two high-end superbikes viz YZF-R1 and MT-09. The dip in price comes as a result of the drop in custom duties by 25 percent by Government of India. For this reason, Yamaha decided to pass on the benefits to its customers who wish to buy either of the two CBU (Completely Built Up) models. The Yamaha YZF-R1 has received the higher price cut of the two and it is now available across the dealerships at a price of Rs 18.1 lakh against its previous price tag of Rs 20.7 lakh. That said, a buyer can save Rs 2.6 lakh. On the other hand, the Yamaha MT-09 street naked can now be yours at a price of Rs 9.5 lakh when compared to its earlier price of Rs 10.8 lakh. Hence, if you wish to purchase the Yamaha MT-09, you will save 1.3 lakh than before. All prices being, are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Betting big on UVs and SUVs, the Indian automaker Mahindra is busy planning its product portfolio and while the big news was the partnership between Mahindra and Ford to develop new generation SUVs and electric vehicles, Mahindra being the most popular UV player in India has recently announced that the company will bring in launch three full model changes to its existing products including Mahindra XUV500 and the popular Mahindra Scorpio. The third product here is likely to be either the Mahindra TUV300 or Mahindra Bolero.

Customised SUVs have become a major trend today and you can see even smaller SUVs parked outside the custom shops nowadays. However, we are not in a mood today to talk about the smaller species today but something big and supremely tempting. Meet Karlmann King, a customised SUV that has been based on the Ford F-550 commercial truck and it is in the headlines these days as it is the most expensive SUV that you can buy. The design of the new Karlmann King is one of its most special highlights that make it stand apart from the rest. The SUV gets sharp edges and there are simply no curves on the body. The SUV comes drenched in a dark paintwork that gives it a lot of character.

