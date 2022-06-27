Mahindra Scorpio-N makes global debut. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a host of segment-first features and will be available for bookings on July 30.

After much anticipation, spy pictures, speculations, and everything in between, Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off the new Scorpio-N. The new Scorpio-N will be sold alongside the older model, which will now be called the Scorpio Classic and in the carmaker’s overall portfolio, it will sit below the XUV700.

The new Scorpio-N is wider, taller, and longer than the Scorpio Classic, and it’s even wider, taller, and has a longer wheelbase compared to the Tata Safari. The vehicle is also based on a new ladder-frame chassis, making it safer and sturdier compared to the Scorpio Classic.

Dimensions Mahindra Scorpio-N Length 4,662 mm Width 1,917 mm Height 1,857 mm Wheelbase 2,750 mm Weight 2,510 kg

Speaking about the Scorpio-N’s design, the vehicle although updated to look modern, retains its butch SUV styling that made it a success when launched 20 years ago. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N retains its high-set bonnet and upright seating position, giving it the road presence people loved about it.

As with the all-new exterior design, the interior has also been refreshed, however, it retains its three-row seating configuration, only with a small change — the third-row seats are now forward-facing. The Scorpio gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Mahindra’s AdrenoX connectivity and a Sony 3D surround sound system. It also gets smartphone connectivity and Alexa support.

The dash is finished in dual-tone soft-touch material, the seats are better-bolstered, while silver accents finish the door handles. The instrument cluster is now a digital unit, while the steering wheel gets controls to the infotainment system. Other features include an electric sunroof, wireless charging, remote start and temperature control, power seats, and more.

One of the Scorpio’s secret weapons has always been its powerful diesel engine capable of keeping up with lighter, faster sedans on the highway. Taking the same approach, the new Scorpio-N gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine in two states of tune, and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The engines are either mated to a manual or an automatic gearbox, with three drive modes — Zip Zap, and Zoom.

Specifications Scorpio-N Petrol Scorpio-N Diesel Displacement 2.0 L 2.2 L Power 200 bhp 130 bhp/172 bhp Torque 380 Nm 300 Nm/370 Nm Gearbox MT/AT MT/AT

Similar to the older versions of the Scorpio, the new Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an on-the-fly part-time four-wheel-drive system with a terrain select system that makes the Scorpio-N even more capable with the backings of a computer brain. This will be a welcome feature for enthusiasts as none of its rivals in the segment, including the Tata Safari, do not have a 4WD system.

Safety has also been taken up a notch as Mahindra has eyes on five-star safety ratings. It gets 6 airbags, ESC, drowsiness detection, and disc brakes on all four wheels, along with ABD, EBD, ISOFIX seat anchors, and more.

Prices for the new Mahindra Scorpio-N will be announced soon, while bookings are open from 30 July onwards, while test drives in select cities will begin on July 5, and for the other cities on July 15. Deliveries will begin this festive season.