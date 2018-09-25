New Mahindra Marazzo receives over 3,800 bookings in India: Waiting period goes up to two months

The freshly launched Mahindra Marazzo MPV has clocked over 3,800 bookings confirmed an industry source which is in line with Mahindra's expectations. The shark inspired Mahindra Marazzo has a waiting period of up to two months confirmed many Mahindra dealers across India and they are confident to deliver this new MPV on time ahead of the festive season. The top M8 variant of Mahindra Marazzo has a waiting period of about 4-5 weeks where M4 and M6 are the variants in demand with up to waiting period of 8 weeks.

Also read: Mahindra Marazzo review: The new shark tale that promises to be a blockbuster

Mahindra Marazzo in India is being offered in 4 variants ranging from Rs 9.99 lakh - 13.90 lakh (Ex-Showroom). This new MPV takes sits in between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and has been priced aggressively and gets many new and segment first features. Marazzo has been designed by the company's in-house design studio and the Italian design house Pininfarina. Considering the prices of the vehicle mentioned above are introductory and keeping the festive sales in mind the Marazzo is off to a good start in the Indian market.

Mahindra Marazzo interiors

Dr Pawan Goenka on the sidelines of SIAM Annual Convention also confirmed that the company is very happy with the response it has got from the audience. The vehicle is being rolled out of the company's plant in Nasik. The exterior design has got its elements of design inspiration from a shark and that makes the vehicle look very bold and aggressive.

Watch our video review of Mahindra Marazzo

Inside the cabin also gets a lot of storage spaces and the is being offered in both 7/8seater option. The dashboard is nicely laid out and it also gets a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and in-built navigation. Mahindra Marazzo is powered by a 1.5 litre Diesel engine that makes about 121 hp of power and 300 Nm of torque. The company claims a mileage of about 17 kmpl on the Marazzo.

In the month of August 2018, Mahindra dispatched about 1,762 units of Marazzo to its dealers as per SIAM data.