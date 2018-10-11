Exclusive: New Mahindra Bolero Pik-up launched at Rs 6.66 lakh: India’s first pick-up with 1,700 kg payload capacity

India’s leading UV manufacturer, Mahindra has launched its new Mahindra Bolero ‘Pik-up’ vehicle boosting its range of commercial vehicles and it's also India’s first pick-up vehicle to have a payload capacity of 1,700 kilograms. The company has also given the interiors of Bolero a major upgrade with a new cabin and updated seats to be more comfortable and a wider passenger seat. The new Mahindra Bolero has been priced at Rs 6.66 lakh (Ex-Pune).

New Mahindra Bolero is being positioned as Maha (Big) Bolero and gets an-extra-long cargo deck with a huge 9 feet or 2765mm which is the highest offering in its category. The Bolero comes with a double bearing axle and stronger 9-leaf suspension with wider 15-inch tyres to support the increased load carrying capacity. Mahindra also claims that the Boleroloro pik-up is more safer as it gets Twin Tandem Booster LSPV brakes and a stronger body and chassis.

Veejay Nakra, Chief – Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra says that the new Maha Bolero Pik-up enhances the core values of Mahindra’s tough and rugged DNA and takes the brand to a new level. "As a market leader for over 20 years, it has always been our endeavour to raise the bar in the pickup segment and provide the best customer value,” he added.

Mahindra says that its aim is to influence the customer’s life positively and enable them to earn more and progress in life, while building a long-term relationship with brand Mahindra. Mahindra also has one of the widest sales and service networks spread across the country and the Maha Bolero Pik-up customers can avail of it.

Mahindra is also offering 2 years of free maintenance and a Rs 4 lakh guarantee buying back offer after 4 years. Mahindra already commands a 62% market share this fiscal year and this new vehicle will further boost sales this festive season. The company has already sold over 10 lakh vehicles in India. It is also the first to get a flat-bed cargo, double cabin pick-up, first in the segment to get AC and is also offered with CNG variant.