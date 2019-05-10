New low-cost Mahindra XUV500 W3 base variant launched: Now cheaper than Tata Harrier

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has announced the launch of an all-new entry-level W3 Variant of the XUV500. The new base trim has been priced at Rs 12.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The company said in a press statement that the W3 variant will be available across India at all Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect. The new W3 variant of the Mahindra XUV500 gets projector headlamps that offer better illumination than regular units. With the launch of the new variant, the Mahindra XUV500 undercuts the pricing of the Tata Harrier marginally as the latter can be yours for a starting price of Rs 12.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powering the 2019 Mahindra XUV500 W3 variant is the same 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, m-Hawk diesel engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 155 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 360 Nm. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. In terms of safety features, the newly launched Mahindra XUV500 W3 variant gets dual airbags at the front along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD along with an immobilizer. The W3 variant gets disc brakes on all four wheels for better stopping power. The Mahindra XUV500 W3 variant also gets power adjustable ORVMs to offer better convenience to the occupants.

Speaking on the launch of the new Mahindra XUV500 W3 variant, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that the XUV500 pioneered the creation of the premium SUV segment and set new benchmarks with its head-turning design, and unmatched package of hi-tech features and thrilling performance. Today the launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers. He added that with its excellent value proposition, he is confident that this new variant will resonate with a whole new set of our customers.

Catch the latest auto news and reviews on Express Drives YouTube channel. Subscribe now!