New lockdown rules in Mumbai: Travel more than 2km and your car/bike can be impounded

Mumbai Police is going to come down heavily on individuals who flout these rules and their vehicles will be impounded as well, all in the interest of curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

Image used for representation

Every day we hear about new rules being implemented because of the lockdown. These are mostly state-wise. Now, a new set of rules are being applied for the ‘City that never sleeps’ aka Mumbai. Given the rising cases across Maharashtra and Mumbai being a hub for financial activities in the country, it is but natural that there will be a strict clampdown. The new set of rules were announced by the Mumbai police commissioner. The rules say that any person using a car or bike and traveling beyond two kilometres of their residence will have his car or bike impounded compulsorily. This is apart from medical emergencies, going for essentials or even attending office. Even if someone is driving beyond the 2km radius, he/she needs to be wearing a mask and also follow the social distancing norms – no front co-passenger and only two people behind.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No movement of people is allowed between 9pm to 5am, except for essential services. People violating this rule will be strictly penalised. These rules have come into place after many people were found jogging and exercising at the Marine Drive. These folks were also flouting social distancing and other norms that have been put in place. Moreover, Maharashtra has announced an additional 10 days of lockdown starting from today. With these measures in place, it is expected that the spread of the virus can be stopped. This will also restrict the movement of people for things like going to the salon or even meeting friends.

Mumbai today has also reported traffic jams at the Western ExpressWay as policemen are checking each and every car or bike at toll nakas. This is to ensure that the rules aren’t flouted. It is expected that by the end of the day, a record number of people might be penalised and their vehicles impounded as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.