New lockdown guidelines for cars: Limitation for two-wheelers

The Government has announced multiple relaxations under Lockdown 2.0 across the country. Here's how it means to you as a motorist!

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown has been extended in the country till the 3rd of May, 2020. Ministry of Home Affairs has announced some revised guidelines to be followed during the lockdown after 20th April. According to it, only private vehicles for emergency services that include medical and veterinary care will be allowed along with the ones used to procure essential commodities. Moreover, the Government has allowed only a maximum of two people for a private four-wheeler. In that case, the two people are not allowed to be seated at the front together. Instead, the one apart from the driver will have to sit at the rear.

On the other hand, in the case of a two-wheeler, only the rider is allowed that too in case of purchasing any essential commodity. That said, no pillion is allowed in case of a bike, scooter or moped. Ministry of Home Affairs also announced that all taxi services including auto rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and cabs will continue to remain prohibited till 3rd May. The Government has also allowed the movement of harvesting and sowing related machines. Furthermore, mechanics are allowed to work after 20th April, which means if your vehicle breaks down in between, you don’t need to worry in terms of finding a mechanic.

Vehicle dealerships, however, will also remain closed across the country till the 3rd of May. Earlier, Supreme Court had allowed the sale of BS4 vehicles (only 10 percent) just for 10 days once the lockdown lifts. That said, dealers are currently worried about the unsold inventory. Keeping this in mind, manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp and Honda had announced that they will buyback the unsold BS4 inventory from the dealers in order to give them relief.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto reviews, subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.