New Lexus RX hybrid SUV is launched in India: All you need to know

The fifth-generation Lexus RX starts at Rs 95.80 lakh and is available in two versions, RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F-Sport+.

Lexus had taken the covers of the fifth-generation RX hybrid SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, but the Japanese luxury brand has now officially launched it in India. The RX is available in two variants — RX 350h Luxury at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX 500h F-Sport+ for Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom India.

2023 Lexus RX: Engine options

The all-new Lexus RX enters the Indian market via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and is available in two engine trims. The entry-level, the RX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre in-line naturally aspirated powertrain that tag teams along with an electric motor and has a combined output of 248bhp and 242Nm of torque. According to Lexus, it can do 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 200 kmph. The RX 350h is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox and has a battery voltage of 259.2V.

The more powerful RX 500h F-Sport+ boasts of a 366bhp 2-.4-litre turbo-charged petrol along with a hybrid electric system. With 460Nm of torque, the RX 500h is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. From a standstill to 100 kmph, the hybrid SUV does it in 6.2 seconds. Its battery pack has a voltage of 288V.

The RX comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system while the RX 500h gets a rear steering system which makes the rear wheels turn up to four degrees in either the opposite or the same direction as the front wheels. The advantage of this is better manoeuvrability at low speeds and improved handling dynamics at high speeds.

2023 Lexus RX: Exteriors

Based on the radical looks of the previous generation RX, its new avatar continues to be one of the most dynamic SUVs in the market. The signature overwhelming Spindle grille looks busy with the additional polygon-shaped elements. The upper portion of the front nose is chunky while the sharp Katana blade-like LED headlights complement the RX’s aggressive road presence. Like the Spindle grille, even the large air dams in the front bumper are painted in contrasting black.

The swooping roofline showcases the RX’s sporty coupe-like styling. The hybrid SUV also comes standard with 21-inch alloy wheels.

In case of dimensions, the new-gen Lexus RX remains the same with an overall length of 4,890mm, 1,920mm in width and a height of 1,695mm. Lexus has increased the hybrid SUV’s wheelbase by 60mm. Hence it is 2,850mm.

2023 Lexus RX: Interiors

Compared to its European competition, Lexus has played second fiddle when it comes to the design and features of the cabin. Not anymore. Both the RX variants have a driver-oriented cockpit with a massive 14-inch infotainment system. This is also part of Lexus’ new design ethos, Tazuna, meaning reins of a horse. For convenience, the centre console gets physical dials to control the sound level and the cabin temperature. The wooden panel on the dashboard is available in two finishes — Medium Brown Bamboo and Sumi Woodgrain.

As expected, it comes packed with features like a wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 3 USB Type C and one USB Type-A port with a DC12V slot in the front centre console and two Type C charging ports for the rear passengers. The luggage space gets a DC12V socket. Apart from this, the RX gets 3-zone independent temperature control, ventilated cool and warm front seats and a 9-speaker Mark Levinson music system.

2023 Lexus RX: Safety

To achieve Lexus’ aim for zero fatalities and injuries from traffic accidents, the RX comes equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes features like emergency brake assist, lane keeping and lane departure assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic and adaptive high beam system, blind spot monitor and a 360-degree camera.

The RX gets the usual suspects like airbags, a traction control system, vehicle stability control, Anti-lock Brake System with Electronic Brake force Distribution, Tyre Pressure Warning System and a lot more.

2023 Lexus RX: Competition

Lexus has managed to aggressively price the new-generation RX hybrid SUV as it’s pretty much in the range of the erstwhile model. With the 350h priced at Rs 95.80 lakh and RX 500h F-Sport+ for Rs 1.18 crore, ex-showroom India, the RX range will take on the likes of the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Jaguar F-Pace, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz GLE and Range Rover Velar.