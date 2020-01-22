New launches, line up of EV start-ups help revive demand: SIAM

Strong participation of electric vehicle start-ups, 70-odd new vehicle launches by major automakers, showcasing of emerging technologies and the comeback of a few players to this year Auto Expo will help boost the consumers’ sentiment which has been on the decline mode over the last few quarters, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).“Despite a prevailing negative trend in the entire automotive sector, the immense response from the member companies with 70 new products launches, participation of 20-odd start-ups in the electric vehicle space coupled with the comeback of multinational companies like Volkswagen, Skoda and Nissan to this year’s auto expo will definitely help revive the consumers confidence,” said Rajesh Menon, director-general, Siam.

"If the successful launch of new vehicles like Venue, Seltos, Hector among other models in the last few months has been any indication, then the ensuing line up at the 2020 Auto Expo by major OEMs will definitely improve the consumers sentiment and we hope to see the improved sentiment and the industry revival during the second half of fiscal 2020-21," Menon said. There are 26 India launches, 10 global launches, 21 unveils, 7 facelift models and 6 concept vehicles going to be there this time. In addition to this, a few more vehicles will be also there from the non-SIAM member companies, particularly from China, which will further add glam to this year's show, he added.

According to him, "It assumes significance this time as the entire industry will be showcasing their new platforms, new vehicles, emerging technologies owing to their migration to BS-VI emission norms, which will be effective April 1, 2020."

"If 2018 AutoExpo saw the launch of 80 new vehicles, the 2020 Expo also will see the similar number of vehicle launches despite a few OEMs' absent for want of different reasons," Menon pointed out. Improved customers' sentiment is paramount importance for a strong revival. With the new launches, EVs participation, showcasing of newer technologies and the participation of Chinese companies like MG Motor, Great Wall, BYD and the comeback of VW, Nissan, Skoda to the table, will definitely generate a lot of interests and help revive the sentiments strongly, he added. Responding to a question, he said, "Except concept vehicles, majority of the vehicles which were showcased in earlier Auto Expos made it to Indian roads and this time too we see OEMs will launch all their new products in India in the coming months to offer customers a choice to choose from."

If it is consumers' sentiment for passenger vehicles, the revival in an economy with major infra spends will revive commercial vehicles. Pick-up in rural economy is important for two-wheelers and three-wheelers will see its natural growth, Menon said.

According to him, SIAM hopes that the government will look into its plea on scrappage policy by incentivising customers to buy new vehicles, the appropriate budget allocation of STUs (modernisation of state transport undertakings), reduction in GST from 28% to 18% and zero duty for making lithium-ion cells at least three years.