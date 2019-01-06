New Land Rover Discovery Sport spied: All new Design and Hybrid technology!

The Land Rover Discovery Sport 2019 was just launched a couple of weeks ago in India. A test mule of its replacement car has been caught indicating that work on the replacement has already begun. While styling will play a large part in the update, the next generation Discovery Sport will also get a feature list of new technology that will bring the Discovery Sport on par with the rest of Land Rovers current generation of cars. The mule is as per custom draped in heavy camouflage leaving most details hidden, but there are still quite a few minor details that we can see that have changed.

One of the first things to catch the eye is the fact that the new Disco Sport gets bumpers that have a larger profile than the car that it replaces. Notably the air dams, both in the centre and the flanks are larger both in terms of width and height. The remaining design details on the front fascia including the likely to be redesigned grille have been hidden below the layers of heavy camouflage. As of now the model seems to retain the current motifs and headlamp cluster as the variant that it will replace, although these could be placeholders in this case. In terms of the silhouette the Land Rover Discovery Sport seems to remain largely the same. The next changes can be found on the rear bumper and the heavy camouflage seems to suggest some design tweaks to the tailgate as well. This test mule also seems to be riding on new alloy wheels that have been painted in matte black.

Inside the cabin, the New Land Rover Discovery Sport gets dual touchscreens like the one seen on the recently launched series of Land Rover's. Additionally the Land Rover is also likely to get a re-engineered platform such that it can accommodate for the lithium ion batteries required in a hybrid. As of now, the new model is expected to launch in 2022 with newer engine options coming to the Indian market as well. As of now, the engine on offer is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel motor which develops 148 bhp and 382 Nm of peak torque in the Pure and SE variants and 177 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque in the top end HSE variant.

