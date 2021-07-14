New Land Rover Discovery launched at Rs 88.06 lakh: Gets design tweaks & feature upgrades

The new Land Rover Discovery has been introduced with new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, available alongside Land Rover’s four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain.

July 14, 2021 2:33 PM

Jaguar Land Rover India today launched the new Land Rover Discovery at a starting price of Rs 88.06 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The new Discovery seven-seat SUV features JLR’s latest generation of six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, along with Pivi Pro infotainment is one of the highlights in the cabin. It gets a new pair of signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature, a revised front bumper with a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents.

At the rear, the new Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of the vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel.

On the inside, Inside, the new Discovery benefits from enhancements to the spacious cabin incorporating Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment. The centre console that houses its 48% larger 28.95 cm full HD touchscreen has been completely redesigned.

The cabin has been upgraded with Cabin Air Ionisation now available with PM2.5 air filtration technology. Convenience features include the introduction of Land Rover’s Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks.

The new Discovery has been introduced with new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, available alongside Land Rover’s four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain.

· P300: 296 hp, 2.0 I four-cylinder petrol, 400 Nm of torque at 1,500- 4,500 rpm

· P360: 355 hp, 3.0 I six-cylinder petrol, 500 Nm of torque at 1,750- 5,000 rpm

· D300: 296 hp, 3.0 I six-cylinder diesel, 650 Nm of torque at 1,500- 2,500 rpm

The SUV gets Land Rover’s new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive along with Terrain Response 2 technology and the new Wade Mode for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes.

