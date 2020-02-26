New Land Rover Defender bookings open: Price, body styles, variants

Offered with a 2.0 L, 295.9 hp petrol powertrain with 400 Nm of torque, the new Land Rover Defender will be available in two body styles - the elegant 90 (3-door) and the 110 (5-door).

By:Published: February 26, 2020 12:58:37 PM

The new Land Rover Defender had been listed on the manufacturer’s Indian website in May last year with a promise that it’d launch in 2020. Keeping that promise, Jaguar Land Rover India today opened bookings for the new Defender which will be available in two body styles – 90 and 110. JLR have also confirmed that the deliveries for the SUV will begin in August this year. Offered with a 2.0 L, 295.9 hp petrol powertrain with 400 Nm of torque, the new Defender will be available in two body styles – the elegant 90 (3-door) and the 110 (5-door). It’ll be available in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and is priced from Rs 69.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

“The New Defender embraces its rich lineage in a modern, 21st century package that makes it extremely capable, on and off-road. With the entry of this icon to India, we are extremely proud to offer to our customers, the most capable and durable product in the Land Rover portfolio, while still retaining the authenticity and character of the original,” Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said.

The new Defender will be offered in five variants across both 90 and 110 body styles – Base, S, SE, HSE and First Edition. It will be highly customisable with a multitude of seating options, accessory packs and features to choose from.

Also read: CES 2020: JLR showcases dual eSIM connectivity in the new Defender

For India, the new Defender will come with 360° Surround Camera, Wade Sensing, Electronic Air Suspension (Standard on 110), Smartphone Pack, Connected Navigation Pro, Off-Road tyres, Centre Console with refrigerated compartment (optional) and more.

In the international as well as the Indian market, the next-gen Defender’s arch-rival is going to be the Mercedes Benz G-Class. Along with this, it will also post competition to the likes of the Toyota Land Cruiser.

