New Land Rover Defender clocks 12 lakh KM on test run; Embarks on a new mission

The new Land Rover Defender, which is all set to make its global debut later this year, is currently in its final stages of development and hence is undergoing rigorous testing. In an official communication, Land Rover has announced that the prototype fleet of the new Defender has completed 12 lakh kilometres on its test and development run. Not only this but on the 30th April i.e the World Land Rover day, a specially camouflaged test mule will embark on its final phase of field testing.

The prototype will be put to real-world conditions at the Borana Conservancy in Kenya as part of Land Rover’s 15-year partnership with the Tusk Trust. Ahead of its official unveiling, the Land Rover Defender would have undergone more than 45,000 tests which have been performed in some of the most gruelling conditions. These include deserts where temperature touch 50-degree Celcius, sub 40-degree cold of the Arctic, as well as up to 10 000 ft altitude of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado. This is done in order to ensure the new Defender will take on everything that the nature has to throw at it.

Nick Rogers, Director Group Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, said: “In addition to the extensive simulation and rig testing, we’ve driven new Defender 1.2 million km across all terrains and in extreme climates to ensure that it is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made. The incredible opportunity to put it to the test in the field, supporting operations at the Borana Conservancy in Kenya, with Tusk, will allow our engineers to verify that we are meeting this target as we enter the final phase of our development programme.”

The on-road dynamics of this upcoming 4x4 has been honed at the Nurburgring race track. Meanwhile, its off-road credentials have been put to test on the muddy roads of Eastnor, UK. This vehicle has been designed and developed in the UK at the automaker's test and engineering facilities.