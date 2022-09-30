New Lamborghini Urus S unveiled with design updates, mechanical tweaks, and with ADAS packages. India launch of the new Urus S is expected in 2023.

Italian carmaker Lamborghini has unveiled the new Urus S, which gets a host of cosmetic updates, mechanical tweaks, new safety features, and extensive customisation options. The updated Urus is likely to make its India debut sometime next year.

Cosmetic updates on the new Lamborghini Urus S are subtle, and when observing close enough, you can make out the slits on the bonnet, larger air dams, tweaked bumpers, redesigned air vents at the rear, black cladding, and the quad exhaust tips.

Customers can choose the exterior shade from a large pallet of colours, and replace certain body-coloured parts with black components or carbon fibre bits. Customers also get wheel choices as the standard Urus comes with 21-inch wheels, while 22-inch and 23-inch options are on offer.

Inside, the dash and interior look familiar with separate touchscreen panels for the infotainment system and climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a 21-speaker Bang and Olufsen system, and a plethora of customisation options for the interior.

One of the biggest highlights is the power train, which has been tweaked to produce more power. The twin-turbo V8 is the same unit as the older-gen vehicle, but it now makes 657 bhp and 850 Nm of torque – 16 Nm more – with the help of an 8-speed gearbox. The extra torque helps the new Lamborghini Urus S reach 100 kmph from standstill in 3.5 seconds.

Carbon ceramic brake rotors with 10-piston callipers help bring the Urus S to a halt from 100kmph to 0 in 33.7-metres, while the adaptive air suspension keeps the Urus S on the road. Also, the new Lamborghini Urus S gets ADAS tech as well – Urban Road, Full ADAS, or Highway – and it will be interesting to see which of the ADAS package will be offered for India.