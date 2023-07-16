New Kia Seltos receives 13,424 pre-orders on the first day

Prospective buyers secured their bookings by paying an initial amount of Rs 25,000.

The new Kia Seltos has recorded the segment’s highest first-day bookings with 13,424 pre-orders within 24 hours. Out of these, 1,973 bookings were done using the K-Code which was a special program to expand the Seltos community by giving existing Seltos owners special access to unlock a world of high-priority delivery for the new potential buyers.

Kia has set a new segment-best record with these bookings as it surpassed first-day booking numbers for recent launches done in the mid-SUV segment. The outgoing Seltos has emerged as one of the core brands for Kia India, contributing over 50 percent to its overall business with sales of over 5 lakh units.

The bookings for the new Kia Seltos commenced only on July 14, 2023, and were made available to customers through the official Kia India website, as well as authorised Kia dealerships across the country.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, “It is an extremely proud moment for us to see the New Seltos taking forward the winning legacy of the outgoing Seltos. We are confident that the New Seltos will reinvent and grow the mid-SUV segment further. Whether its design language, segment-first, and segment-best features, Seltos continues to set newer benchmarks for the industry.”

Also Read 2023 Kia Seltos facelift unveiled

Park added, “Building upon the tremendous success of our K-Code initiative, we are actively exploring the possibility of extending this groundbreaking program to our future launches as well. “

The Kia Seltos has quickly established itself as a popular vehicle in the Indian market, setting new benchmarks for SUVs. The response to its launch and the booking numbers on the very first day has recreated the magic when the Seltos was first launched in India.