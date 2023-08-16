New Kia Seltos garners over 31,716 bookings in one month

Seltos is the core brand that established Kia in India and the earlier version has already sold over 5 lakh units since 2019.

After recording the segment’s highest first-day bookings, Kia has announced that the new Seltos has now clocked 31,716 bookings in one month. Pre-bookings for the Kia Seltos began on 14 July 2023 and the Seltos is priced between Rs 10.89 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia says that almost 55 percent of these bookings have been placed for the higher-end trims (HTX onwards). The New Seltos was launched in an India-exclusive Pewter Olive colour which has become a hit amongst customers accounting for close to 19 percent of the total bookings till now.

Also Read 2023 Kia Seltos Review: The disruptor strikes back

Commenting on the performance of the Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The New Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the new Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who’ve embraced the Kia family.”

Prospective buyers can secure their bookings for the new Seltos through the official Kia India website and authorized Kia dealerships across the nation.