New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

The 2022 Kia Niro breaks cover at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show as a chic crossover with a plenty of powertrain options. It is feature-packed and looks modern inside-out.

Almost six years ago, the Kia Niro broke the stereotype and showcased the world – not all SUVs are boxy and conventional. A few can also don a swanky design with a contemporary theme. The Nissan Juke rival looked quite rad when it was initially launched. Now in 2021, it has been revealed in its new-generation avatar to take the legacy of its outlandish design further ahead. The South Korean giant has taken the wrap off the 2022 Kia Niro at the ongoing 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, and for all right reasons, the Niro’s design is an eye-magnet.

Inspired by the HabaNiro Concept showcased earlier, the new model features a two-tone exterior paint scheme. The grey-finished C pillars resemble blades seen on a German supercar. The overall exterior looks funky. The front face comes with a slim tiger-nose grille and vertically split headlamps. The tail lamps are boomerang-shaped and come with all-LED lighting elements.

The company has also worked on aerodynamics to keep efficiency in check. Moving over to the cabin, Kia has made efforts to use recycled materials. The seats use fibre made out of eucalyptus leaves, while the headliner is produced from recycled wallpapers.

The company is using water-based paints for a healthy cabin environment for door panels. The dashboard layout remains largely practical and looks upmarket. A single pane of glass encompasses two displays – one for the instrument console and another for the infotainment unit.

The 2022 Kia Niro will be retailed in similar powertrain options to the outgoing models – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric. Kia would offer the long-range trim only, which comes with a 64 kWh battery pack and runs 454 km on a single charge. Furthermore, the company will continue to use the 1.6L petrol motor for the hybrid trims, but it isn’t expected to churn out 265 hp like the larger Sportage PHEV. Talking of the launch, overseas markets are expected to receive the 2022 Kia Niro by next year itself. It is likely to make its way to the Indian market via the CKD route.

