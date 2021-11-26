New Kia Niro revealed at 2021 Seoul Mobility Show with an exciting design

The 2022 Kia Niro breaks cover at the 2021 Seoul Mobility Show as a chic crossover with a plenty of powertrain options. It is feature-packed and looks modern inside-out.

By:November 26, 2021 12:41 PM

 

Almost six years ago, the Kia Niro broke the stereotype and showcased the world – not all SUVs are boxy and conventional.  A few can also don a swanky design with a contemporary theme. The Nissan Juke rival looked quite rad when it was initially launched. Now in 2021, it has been revealed in its new-generation avatar to take the legacy of its outlandish design further ahead. The South Korean giant has taken the wrap off the 2022 Kia Niro at the ongoing 2021 Seoul Mobility Show, and for all right reasons, the Niro’s design is an eye-magnet.

Inspired by the HabaNiro Concept showcased earlier, the new model features a two-tone exterior paint scheme. The grey-finished C pillars resemble blades seen on a German supercar. The overall exterior looks funky. The front face comes with a slim tiger-nose grille and vertically split headlamps. The tail lamps are boomerang-shaped and come with all-LED lighting elements.

The company has also worked on aerodynamics to keep efficiency in check. Moving over to the cabin, Kia has made efforts to use recycled materials. The seats use fibre made out of eucalyptus leaves, while the headliner is produced from recycled wallpapers.

The company is using water-based paints for a healthy cabin environment for door panels. The dashboard layout remains largely practical and looks upmarket. A single pane of glass encompasses two displays – one for the instrument console and another for the infotainment unit.

The 2022 Kia Niro will be retailed in similar powertrain options to the outgoing models – hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and pure electric. Kia would offer the long-range trim only, which comes with a 64 kWh battery pack and runs 454 km on a single charge. Furthermore, the company will continue to use the 1.6L petrol motor for the hybrid trims, but it isn’t expected to churn out 265 hp like the larger Sportage PHEV. Talking of the launch, overseas markets are expected to receive the 2022 Kia Niro by next year itself. It is likely to make its way to the Indian market via the CKD route.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

BMW India to go on EV overdrive; to launch SUVs, speciality cars, sedans

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

Royal Enfield starts Thailand assembly unit, CKD plant

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

All-new Suzuki S-Cross Unveiled Internationally: Features 360-degree camera & more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

KTM India launches the Pro-XP app: Track personal rides, share travel stories and much more

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

MG, CleanMax partner for solar-wind hybrid energy: Meets nearly 50% of total requirement

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift production begins in India: Launch on 7th December

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

EVRE to install 1,000 EV chargers in 12 cities, partners with Lets Transport

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

2022 Ford Ranger is here: Wider & looks rad!

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Delhi Govt bans entry of petrol & diesel transport vehicles till Dec 3: CNG, EVs, allowed

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Next-gen Hyundai Verna (India-bound) spied on test internationally

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Volkswagen extends service support for flood-affected customers in South India

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

Hyundai launches 3rd-edition of H-Social Creator program under 'Beyond Mobility' campaign

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

2022 Audi Q5 Facelift: All you need to know about this premium SUV

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Magenta to invest Rs 250 crore to set up EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Oppo files trademark registration: Plans to enter Indian EV market

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Psychopaths drive German cars, claims 3Gem's study

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Volkswagen Taigun gets a marginal price hike: Check out new prices here

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Hyundai Alcazar variants rejigged: New 7-seater AT variants launched

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Greaves Electric Mobility opens its biggest EV factory in Tamil Nadu: Details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details

Audi India to install up to 100 chargers across country by year-end: More details