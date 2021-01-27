New Jeep Compass Prices announced: Launched at Rs 16.99 lakh

The brand new Jeep Compass brings in a gently tweaked styling but offers a brand new interior with a lot of new cool tech and features. It has been launched in India and it will rival the Tata Harrier and Hyundai Tucson.

The 2021 Jeep Compass has finally been launched in India. The facelift model was showcased recently for the international market. But, it was immediately introduced in India as well. This is because the FCA’s plant in India is responsible for meeting all of the global demand for the right-hand drive Compass SUV. Jeep has launched the new Compass in a price range between Rs 16.99 lakh and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which allows it a large bandwidth. Like before it will be offered with the same turbo petrol and turbo diesel engines with manual and automatic transmission options.

2021 Jeep Compass Exterior Styling Changes

The new Compass has been given a minor revision to its exterior look. The Jeep signature 7-slot grille has been made flush and features the front camera for this new 360-degree camera. The revised front bumper now features inlets for the cooling vents for the engine. The vehicle sits on a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels and there is a new range of paint options to choose from with dual-tone schemes as well, like before. The rear, however, has seen no change that needs to be reported, but the rear boot lid is now a powered tailgate which is nice.

2021 Jeep Compass Interior Changes

Buts it’s the interior which has received the most amount of love. The entire cabin is brand new and comes loaded with features. The new top-of the line Model S variants will get an all-black interior with a premium look and feel featuring double-stitched leather & metal accent. Its equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment system with UConnect 5. It is of course compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But Connect 5 allows for many connected car features and it can keep updating itself over the air from a cloud-based server. The driver gets a brand new steering wheel and an all-digital 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. Storage space in the cabin has been paid close attention to and is littered in more places in the cabin. It also features a wireless smartphone charger, a panoramic sunroof, electric adjustable & ventilated front seats, cruise control and the aforementioned 360-degree parking camera and the powered tailgate. However, based on variants, the Compass will be offered with dual-tone and all-black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery

2021 Jeep Compass Safety Features

Safety has not been ignored in the new Compass. It comes with upto six-airbags, Panic brake assist, Electronic roll mitigation, Ready-alert braking and an electronic parking brake. The Compass in total is equipped with a list of 50 safety features.

2021 Jeep Compass Engines

The Jeep Compass is equipped with a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine which is tuned to develop 160hp and 250Nm of torque. It is offered with a 6-speed manual transmission or the 7-speed dual-clutch unit. The 2.0-litre Multijet turbo-diesel engine will be offered as before. It develops 170hp and 350Nm of torque. The motor will continue to be available with a 6-speed manual and the option of a 9-speed automatic. The four-wheel-drive system in the Compass will be reserved for the higher-spec versions of SUV. But the Selec-Terrain system does away with the old dial on the centre console and uses a new electronic metal finished toggle switch.

2021 Jeep Compass Rivals

As always, the Jeep Compass will rival the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen T-Roc and the Skoda Karoq SUVs. While Citroen India will also make its brand debut with the C5 Aircross SUV, it is expected to be priced at a premium, but will still rival the Compass in the same segment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.