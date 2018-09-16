New Jeep Compass Limited Plus spied: Here are the added features on offer

The new Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant is all set to be launched in India very soon. Days before the official launch, the said trim has been spotted undisguised, image courtesy Team-BHP. The new Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant will be positioned above the Limited (O) trim and gets updates inside out. First and foremost, the new Limited Plus variant gets a dual tone body colour with the alloy wheels getting the similar treatment. Furthermore, the new model has a panoramic sunroof and there will be a larger touchscreen infotainment system like the one on the Grand Cherokee. The driver and front passengers seats on the new Limited Plus variant will be electronically adjustable too.

Mechanically, it is most likely that the new Jeep Compass Limited Plus will remain untouched. That said, the new model will draw power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission, churning out 171 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the 1.4-litre petrol mill sheds out 160 bhp and 250 Nm and gets an automatic transmission. The new Jeep Compass Limited Plus variant is expected to be launched in India at a price north of Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

In other news, Jeep has recently launched the new Compass Black Pack edition in India at a price of Rs 20.59 lakh (ex-showroom). As the name suggests, the new Jeep Compass Black Pack edition features a blacked out theme in order to look bolder and sportier than the standard model. The new Black Pack edition is available only for the top end Limited (O) variant and is now available for sale in three colour options namely Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Magnesio Grey. More details on the new Jeep Compass Limited Plus expected soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Team-BHP.com