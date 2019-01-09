New Jaguar XE facelift spied testing: Most affordable Jag to get design, features update

The upcoming Jaguar XE facelift has been spied testing very recently. The latest spy images issued by Motor1 show that the upcoming XE will come with two variants. While one test mule has been snapped in a white shade, the other one can be seen with black colour. The one with white shade can be seen with both exhaust pipes installed on the left side. On the other hand, the one in black colour has one pipe on the left along with the other one on the right. As one can see in the images, the new Jaguar XE facelift will receive some minor changes and any big alteration is not expected. The test mules are heavily camouflaged and hence, one cannot see the exact changes that have been implemented on the new XE. However, you can notice the revised front bumper for a fresher appearance and the headlamps and tail lamps also seem to have been reworked.

Jaguar XE facelift in white (Image Source: Motor1)

Powering the new Jaguar XE will most likely be the same engines that power the present day model. Having said that, the new XE will get power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is offered in 197 bhp and 247 bhp options. On the other hand, the diesel trim of the Jaguar XE belts out a maximum power output of 177 bhp. There is a healthy possibility that we get to see slight revisions in power and torque outputs in favour of better performance.

Jaguar XE facelift spied in black (Image Source: Motor1)

As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 Jaguar XE facelift might be launched here sometime next year. The most affordable Jag will challenge the likes of Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3-series in the segment. Expect the prices of the new XE to be slightly higher than the existing model, keeping in mind the new features on offer. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!

Image Source: Motor1.com