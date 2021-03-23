New Jaguar i-Pace launch live updates: Electric SUV price, variants, range, specs, features

After what seems like a considerable delay, Jaguar India will finally launch the new i-Pace SUV in the country. The Jaguar i-Pace is an electric SUV and its bookings started in November last year. The SUV is expected to be priced slightly below the Rs 1 crore mark. It is a CBU and measures 4,682mm in length, is 2,139mm wide, and has a height of 1,565mm. The wheelbase of the Jaguar i-Pace is 2,990mm. This makes it roomier, in paper, than the other compact SUVs we are used to. In fact, even the Fortuner’s wheelbase is shorter by 150mm. Come to think of this, the Jaguar i-Pace specs also reveal that the SUV is a 5-seater and not seven. One look and it shows the sleek design language adopted wherein the car isn’t a traditional SUV in the sense of rugged cladding, bodywork and the likes. There are three variants – S, SE and HSE. The latter is the top dog but the base S also is feature-rich. This and more details about the Jaguar i-Pace in this live blog. Keep an eye for the pricing.