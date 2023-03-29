New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Specs, Features and ADAS

Both cars have a modern and sleek design, but the Verna has a sportier and more aggressive stance, while the City has a more sophisticated and elegant look.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is the latest to enter the dwindling C-segment sedan market. The new Verna is only the second sedan apart from Honda City to offer Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in this segment that also includes the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Specs

Both cars have a modern and sleek design, but the Verna has a sportier and more aggressive stance, while the City has a more sophisticated and elegant look.

Inside, the New Verna has a more upscale and refined interior, with high-quality materials and a well-designed dashboard. The 2023 Honda City also has a modern and spacious interior but is not as luxurious as the New Verna.

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Engine

In terms of performance, both cars offer a range of engines and transmissions to choose from.

The new Verna is offered with a choice of two petrol engines – the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from before offered with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The second is a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox combination

The 2023 Honda City gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before with an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. And claims to return 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl from the 7-speed CVT.

The City hybrid also continues using the same 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine that claims a mileage of 27.13 kmpl.

Also Read 2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City facelift: All we know so far

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: ADAS

There are some ADAS features that are common for both cars namely – Forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane centering assist and adaptive cruise control. The key differences are mentioned below –

Features Verna City Adaptive Cruise (w/ stop & go) Y Y (Hybrid only) Blind-spot monitoring N Y (Left side only) Blind spot collision avoidance assist Y N Auto high beam Y Y Traffic sign recognition N N Rear collision warning N N Rear cross traffic alert Y N Rear cross traffic AEB Y N Driver attention warning Y N Safe Exit Warning Y N

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Price

The new Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh-16.20 lakh for the naturally-aspirated variants while the turbo variants are priced between Rs 14.84 lakh-17.38 lakh. Comparatively, the petrol version of the 2023 Honda City ranges from Rs 11.55 lakh-15.97 lakh, while the City hybrid is priced between Rs 18.89 lakh-20.39 lakh.