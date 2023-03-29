scorecardresearch

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Specs, Features and ADAS

Both cars have a modern and sleek design, but the Verna has a sportier and more aggressive stance, while the City has a more sophisticated and elegant look.

Written by Arushi Rawat
2023 City vs Verna
The new Verna is only the second sedan apart from Honda City to offer Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is the latest to enter the dwindling C-segment sedan market. The new Verna is only the second sedan apart from Honda City to offer Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in this segment that also includes the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. 

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Specs

2023-hyundai-verna-variant-wise-features-3

Inside, the New Verna has a more upscale and refined interior, with high-quality materials and a well-designed dashboard. The 2023 Honda City also has a modern and spacious interior but is not as luxurious as the New Verna.

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Engine 

2023-Honda-City-review-3

In terms of performance, both cars offer a range of engines and transmissions to choose from. 

The new Verna is offered with a choice of two petrol engines – the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine from before offered with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The second is a new  1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT gearbox combination

The 2023 Honda City gets the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as before with an output of 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic. And claims to return 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl from the 7-speed CVT.

The City hybrid also continues using the same 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle petrol engine that claims a mileage of 27.13 kmpl.

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: ADAS

There are some ADAS features that are common for both cars namely – Forward collision warning, auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, lane centering assist and adaptive cruise control. The key differences are mentioned below –

FeaturesVernaCity
Adaptive Cruise (w/ stop & go)YY (Hybrid only)
Blind-spot monitoringNY (Left side only)
Blind spot collision avoidance assistYN
Auto high beamYY
Traffic sign recognitionNN
Rear collision warningNN
Rear cross traffic alertYN
Rear cross traffic AEBYN
Driver attention warningYN
Safe Exit WarningYN

New Hyundai Verna vs 2023 Honda City: Price

The new Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh-16.20 lakh for the naturally-aspirated variants while the turbo variants are priced between Rs 14.84 lakh-17.38 lakh. Comparatively, the petrol version of the 2023 Honda City ranges from Rs 11.55 lakh-15.97 lakh, while the City hybrid is priced between Rs 18.89 lakh-20.39 lakh.

First published on: 29-03-2023 at 13:36 IST