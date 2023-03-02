scorecardresearch

New Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than before: Old vs competition dimensions check

2023 Hyundai Verna dimensions revealed. The new Verna has grown in dimensions and now offers the longest wheelbase in its class, along with the largest boot space.

Written by Rajkamal Narayanan
Hyundai Indi has revealed more details of the upcoming Verna, this time in terms of its dimension. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than the model it replaces, while also having a longer wheelbase. This translates to better legroom and shoulder room while improving highway stability as well.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs old dimensions

Dimensions2023 VernaOld Verna
Length4535 mm4440 mm
Width1765 mm1729 mm
Height1475 mm1475 mm
Wheelbase2670 mm2600 mm
GC165 mm165 mm
Fuel CapacityNA45 litres
Wheel SizeNA16 inch
Bootspace518 litres480 litres

The all-new Hyundai Verna measures 4535mm in length, 1765mm in width, and 1475mm in height, while its wheelbase measures 2670mm. In comparison, the previous-gen Verna measures 4440mm in length, 1729mm wide, and 1475mm in height. The wheelbase of the older Verna measures 2600mm.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs competition dimensions

Dimensions2023 VernaCiazCityVirtusSlavia
Length4535 mm4490 mm4549 mm4561 mm4541 mm
Width1765 mm1730 mm1748 mm1752 mm1752 mm
Height1475 mm1485 mm1489 mm1507 mm1507 mm
Wheelbase2670 mm2650 mm2600 mm2651 mm2651 mm
GC165 mm170 mm165 mm179 mm179 mm
Fuel CapacityNA43 litres40 litres45-litres45-litres
Wheel SizeNA16 inch16 inch16 inch16 inch
Bootspace518 litres510 litres506 litres521 litres521 litres

When compared to its competition, the 2023 Hyundai Verna offers the largest bootspace, longest wheelbase, and is also the widest car in the segment. The new Verna will also be the most powerful in the segment with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine capable of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Apart from the Hyundai Verna growing in dimension, the interior gets slim air vents, a dual-tone finish, and the dash finished in soft-touch materials to give the sedan an upmarket look and feel. Other features include a wider trunk opening, phone holder, multi-bottle holder, multi-purpose console, and glovebox cooling.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 17:09 IST