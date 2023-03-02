New Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than before: Old vs competition dimensions check

2023 Hyundai Verna dimensions revealed. The new Verna has grown in dimensions and now offers the longest wheelbase in its class, along with the largest boot space.

Hyundai Indi has revealed more details of the upcoming Verna, this time in terms of its dimension. The 2023 Hyundai Verna is longer and wider than the model it replaces, while also having a longer wheelbase. This translates to better legroom and shoulder room while improving highway stability as well.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs old dimensions

Dimensions 2023 Verna Old Verna Length 4535 mm 4440 mm Width 1765 mm 1729 mm Height 1475 mm 1475 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm 2600 mm GC 165 mm 165 mm Fuel Capacity NA 45 litres Wheel Size NA 16 inch Bootspace 518 litres 480 litres

The all-new Hyundai Verna measures 4535mm in length, 1765mm in width, and 1475mm in height, while its wheelbase measures 2670mm. In comparison, the previous-gen Verna measures 4440mm in length, 1729mm wide, and 1475mm in height. The wheelbase of the older Verna measures 2600mm.

2023 Hyundai Verna vs competition dimensions

Dimensions 2023 Verna Ciaz City Virtus Slavia Length 4535 mm 4490 mm 4549 mm 4561 mm 4541 mm Width 1765 mm 1730 mm 1748 mm 1752 mm 1752 mm Height 1475 mm 1485 mm 1489 mm 1507 mm 1507 mm Wheelbase 2670 mm 2650 mm 2600 mm 2651 mm 2651 mm GC 165 mm 170 mm 165 mm 179 mm 179 mm Fuel Capacity NA 43 litres 40 litres 45-litres 45-litres Wheel Size NA 16 inch 16 inch 16 inch 16 inch Bootspace 518 litres 510 litres 506 litres 521 litres 521 litres

When compared to its competition, the 2023 Hyundai Verna offers the largest bootspace, longest wheelbase, and is also the widest car in the segment. The new Verna will also be the most powerful in the segment with the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine capable of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque.

Apart from the Hyundai Verna growing in dimension, the interior gets slim air vents, a dual-tone finish, and the dash finished in soft-touch materials to give the sedan an upmarket look and feel. Other features include a wider trunk opening, phone holder, multi-bottle holder, multi-purpose console, and glovebox cooling.