New Hyundai Verna deliveries to begin mid-April

2023 Hyundai Verna deliveries to begin mid-April. Here’s what to expect from the upcoming all-new Hyundai Verna.

Hyundai is set to unveil the 2023 Verna globally on March 21, however, ahead of its global debut, bookings for the mid-size sedan was open since February 13. Hyundai has received a reasonable number of bookings for the all-new Verna, and as per dealerships, deliveries are set to commence in mid-April.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a major refresh in terms of design and powertrain options. The mid-size sedan gets a much sleeker and more muscular design compared to the outgoing model while featuring a new grille design, headlight setup, DRLs, and tail lamp layout. The new Verna gets an LED strip across the width of the bonnet, while the tail lamps stretch across the boot.

In terms of power, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 113bhp and 144Nm of torque mated to a manual or a CVT gearbox. The other option is a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol engine, capable of 158bhp and 253Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Hyundai has dropped the diesel offering with the Verna for 2023.

In terms of comfort and convenience, Hyundai is expected to retain the touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, connected car tech, ventilated seats, rear AC, digital cockpit, cruise control, sunroof, auto headlights and tail wipers, and others.

On the safety front, there will be improvements in terms of 6 airbags and the possibility of ADAS technology, alongside ABS with EBD, stability control, traction control, hill start assist, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and more.

When launched, the 2023 Hyundai Verna will compete with the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and the soon-to-launch Honda City facelift. You can read how the new Verna competes with the upcoming City facelift for more details about the two mid-size sedans.