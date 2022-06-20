The new Hyundai Venue 2022 on-road price in India starts from Rs 8.51 lakh onwards and we compare the subcompact SUV’s pricing with its rivals from other carmakers.

South Korean carmaker Hyundai launched the updated Venue in India. The new Venue’s price in India starts at Rs 7.53 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The 2022 Hyundai Venue was launched at a time when SUVs are seeing a boom in the Indian market, and when some of its competitors are at the end of their lifecycle. The new Venue brings more to the table compared to what it already had, setting the bar high for the competition.

Speaking of competition, the 2022 Hyundai Venue competes with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and the Kia Sonet in India. How does the updated Hyundai Venue compete with them in terms of pricing? Let’s take a look at the Hyundai Venue’s popular competitors.

Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comparison

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the carmaker’s most successful models in India, so successful that under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership, the latter rebadged the Brezza under the Urban Cruiser name and sells it. Also, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is due an update as it has reached the end of its cycle, and the vehicle has been spotted testing several times.

The current generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is priced between Rs 7.84 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual versions, while the automatic versions are priced between Rs 10.12 lakh and Rs 11.33 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The base model of the Brezza is ~Rs 30,000 more than the Venue, while the top-spec trim, the ZXi+ AT is ~Rs 1.14 lakh cheaper than the Venue.

Hyundai Venue vs Toyota Urban Cruiser comparison

The Toyota Urban Cruiser, in essence, is the Maruti Brezza, with a mild cosmetic update. However, it is one of the best-selling models for Toyota in India, having sold over 3,000 units last month and the month before in India. The Urban Cruiser is priced between Rs 9.02 lakh and 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the manual transmission variants.

The Automatic versions of the Toyota Urban Cruiser start at Rs 10.14 lakh and the top-spec Premium AT trim costs Rs 11.73 lakh. This puts the base Mid MT trim of the Urban Cruiser ~Rs 1.49 lakh more than the Venue’s base trim, while the top-of-the-line Premium AT spec is ~Rs 75,000 cheaper than the new Hyundai Venue.

Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon comparison

The Tata Nexon is the brand’s best-selling vehicle and thanks to the Nexon sales, Tata has managed to become India’s second-largest carmaker, beating Hyundai in May 2022. The Nexon EV has also contributed towards sales big time, helping Tata Motors establish itself as the leading electric carmaker too.

The Tata Nexon pricing ranges from Rs 7.54 lakh to Rs 11.94 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol manual variants, while the diesel manual trims are priced between Rs 9.84 lakh and Rs 13.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the automatic (AMT) versions are priced between Rs 9.19 lakh and 13.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Venue’s base model is Rs 1000 cheaper than the Nexon, while the starting automatic trim of the Venue, the S(O) has a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with a DCT is priced at Rs 10.96, ~Rs 1.7 lakh more than the Nexon. The base diesel trim of the new Hyundai Venue, the CRDi S+ is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh, ~Rs 15,000 more than the Nexon Diesel.

Hyundai Venue vs Maindra XUV300 comparison

The Mahindra XUV300 was the third-best-selling vehicle for Mahindra last month and as the new Hyundai Venue, the XUV300 is offered in both petrol and diesel trims. Unlike the new Venue though, the XUV300 does not get a DCT and instead gets an AMT gearbox.

The base Mahindra XUV 300 is priced at Rs 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is around Rs 88,000 more than the Venue, while the diesel base variant of the XUV300 starts at Rs 9.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), ~Rs 40,000 cheaper than the Venue diesel, and the AMT starts at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), which is Rs 46,000 cheaper than the new Hyundai Venue facelift.

Hyundai Venue vs Kia Sonet comparison

The Kia Sonet is the Hyundai Venue under its skin, as they are based on the same platform. The Kia Sonet was the best-selling model for the carmaker last month and expect Kia to have tough competition from the new Venue.

The Kia Sonet’s prices start from Rs 7.15 lakh, cheaper than the new Venue, and the top-spec Sonet GTX+ trim is priced at Rs 13.09 lakh, ~Rs 60,000 more than the new Venue.

Hyundai Venue vs Nissan Magnite comparison

Since its launch, the Nissan Magnite has been the Japanese carmaker’s best-selling model in India. The primary reason is the competitive pricing, which starts at Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the top-spec CVT version bearing a price tag of Rs 10.36 lakh. When compared, the top-spec Nissan Magnite is over Rs 2 lakh cheaper than the Venue, however that additional money gets you added features in the Hyundai.