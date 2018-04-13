New Hyundai Santro spied yet again: Hyundai i10 replacement to launch soon

Hyundai Santro, the little hatchback that revolutionised the idea of small city cars in India, has been long overdue a refresh. And now, considering the number of times it has been spotted testing in the country, the launch of the new Hyundai Santro is perhaps closing in. According to the Korean brand, Hyundai Santro will carry the 'Family Design Concept' philosophy in its designa and convinience. When launched in India, it will take the slot between the Hyundai Eon and Hyundai Grand i10, replacing the now discontinued Hyundai i10. The new Santro will compete with the likes of Renault Kwid, Tata Tiago and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

Hyundai Santro formed a part of the small car offerings in the Indian passenger car market for over 16 years, and is responsible of putting Hyundai on the map in the country. What Maruti 800 was to Maruti, the Santro was to Hyundai. If reports are to be believed, customers bought at a premium for dealers in its last days in the market.

It is speculated that the new Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre iRDE engine that will make about 62 hp. The same engine also powered the Santro Xing. Although, Hyundai might also launch the car with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine or a smaller 800cc option. Given the rising popularity of automatic transmission in India, expect the Santro to be available with a five-speed automatic as well.

Hyundai revived the Accent brand with the launch of the sub-compact sedan Hyundai Xcent. So, until and unless Hyundai makes it official that the new Santro will be called Santro, we can only make assumptions. But don't be surprised if it carries a different nameplate.

There aren't many details known but expect the new Hyundai Santro to be more of a premium product than its predecessor, with LED tail lamps, reverse camera, airbags, a touchscreen infotainment etc.

Images: Powerdrift