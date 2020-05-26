New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

The first image of the upcoming new Hyundai Santa Fe has been revealed and it will bring new hybrid and plug hybrid models .

By:Published: May 26, 2020 1:13:41 PM

Hyundai Motor has just dropped a teaser image of an updated version of the Santa Fe SUV. Hyundai will be giving the Santa Fe a new look and new hybridised powertrains. The Hyundai Santa Fe is the brand’s mid-size SUV which sits between the Palisade, Grand Santa Fe and the Tucson. The second and third-generation models of the Santa Fe were introduced in India but were discontinued due to poor sales performance.

The fourth-generation model of the Santa Fe has been on sale internationally since 2018. Now, for the European market, Hyundai will be introducing an updated version of the Santa Fe and has released a teaser image to hint at its imminent arrival. The image reveals far too little about the changes. However, it does reveal a new larger and wider front grille that integrated the main headlamp cluster with new T-shaped LED DRLs. The overall front end in the image shows that the new updates are designed to make the Santa Fe a more muscular-looking SUV.

Hyundai has stated that the interior will also feature revisions, updates that it claims will provide “premium sensibility and comfort”. Additionally, Hyundai will also introduce a new electrified powertrain line-up which will include a self-charging hybrid model and a plug-in hybrid model for the first time in the Santa Fe. The Santa Fe will be the first Hyundai model in Europe, and the first Hyundai SUV globally to be based on an all-new third-generation vehicle platform. Hyundai claims that the new platform will allow for significant improvements in performance, handling and safety for the Santa Fe in addition to accommodating its new electrified powertrains. The new Santa Fe will go on sale in Europe in September 2020 and the official debut of the vehicle is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

