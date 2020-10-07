New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

The Hyundai i20 may not arrive in India with the N-Line styling package. A Turbo DCT test mule has been spotted, but no upgraded design package is seen. Here's why.

By:October 7, 2020 4:20 PM
2020 Hyundai i20 India spy shot front bumperImage Source: Team BHP

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce the next-generation i20. The i20 premium hatchback is set to get a full makeover to rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz. Currently, Hyundai continues to be tightlipped about any details regarding the launch of the new i20. However, pre-production test mules have been spotted on Indian roads yet again revealing more about the i20 than before. The mule although was wrapped in a concealing film, the front bumper design can be seen clearly.

The new Hyundai i20 mule in India was using base model spec steelies instead of alloy wheels. But the completely visible front bumper looks quite similar to the international spec version. Although some alterations have probably been made to meet the 4-metre length restriction. But, it is suggested that the mule is a 1.0-litre turbo-GDI variant equipped with the 7-speed DCT automatic. This would lead people who have been waiting for the i20 N-Line to be rather disappointed. The model uses the front bumper from the standard model suggesting that the i20 will not be offered with the N-Line styling package. Additionally, the rear bumper does not feature the aggressive styling or the twin-exhaust tips from the i20 N-Line.

2020 Hyundai i20 rear spy shot indiaImage Source: Team BHP

The Hyundai i20 is likely to be powered by the same engine line-up as the Venue or the Verna. A 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine option are likely to be offered. This would be in addition to the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine with the 7-speed DCT combo for the “Turbo” model.

Why no N-Line for India

Hyundai-i20_N_Line-2021Hyundai i20 N-Line

Hyundai India has been quite conservative with its variant offering for its models. While the Turbo models are mild cosmetically tweaked versions of the standard vehicles in India. It seems like Hyundai does not want to complicate its variant line up in the Indian market. However, engine performance seems to usually be at par with its international siblings which is a much welcome step. However, the N-Line’s sporty look is something that could be a nice option for Indian consumers. Especially when Indians are already buying the ‘turbo’ models of other Hyundai cars by the bucket load.

Source: Team BHP

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

Top 5 scooters in India with Bluetooth connectivity for navigation and more

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

MG Gloster India launch tomorrow: 5 things to expect from the premium Fortuner, Endeavour rival

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Honda, Toyota cars in India likely to use Sharp Plasmacluster air purifier: Here's how it works

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

Mercedes-Benz EQC India's first luxury electric SUV launch tomorrow: What to expect

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS BS6 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Suzuki Access 125, Burgman Street with Bluetooth connectivity LIVE: Navigation, call alert & more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Hero MotoCorp Service Carnival to start: 30% off on labour, exchange offers and more

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

Ducati Multistrada V4 world's first bike to feature front, rear radar tech: Production begins at Bologna!

MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

MG Gloster launch on Oct 8: What to expect from this level-1 autonomous Ford Endeavour rival

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

Hyundai promises flying car product line up by 2028: Aims people carriers and goods hauling

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

ZF's new CV intelligence: Autonomous truck-trailer coupling and truck-trailer hybridisation

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

MAHLE can now integrate Jet Ignition into existing engines: What is it and what are the benefits

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

2020 Land Rover Defender India launch on October 15: First imported batch lands in India

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Bookings for BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe begin: Benefits from Taj Hotels and more explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza reaches 5.5 lakh sales: Fastest compact SUV to achieve the feat

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

Magenta, eMatrixmile to set up 10,000 'QYK POD' EV charging stations across India

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

All-new Mahindra Thar gathers 9,000+ bookings: Here's what makes this affordable off-roader click

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Mahindra body repair and paint workshop started: Up to 10% savings on parts and labour

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Indian government extends new tractor emission norm deadline to October 2021

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much

Hyundai Creta prices hiked: Seltos rival gets dearer by this much