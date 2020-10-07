New Hyundai i20 Turbo DCT spied: Could miss out on N-Line bodykit

The Hyundai i20 may not arrive in India with the N-Line styling package. A Turbo DCT test mule has been spotted, but no upgraded design package is seen. Here's why.

Hyundai Motor India is gearing up to introduce the next-generation i20. The i20 premium hatchback is set to get a full makeover to rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz. Currently, Hyundai continues to be tightlipped about any details regarding the launch of the new i20. However, pre-production test mules have been spotted on Indian roads yet again revealing more about the i20 than before. The mule although was wrapped in a concealing film, the front bumper design can be seen clearly.

The new Hyundai i20 mule in India was using base model spec steelies instead of alloy wheels. But the completely visible front bumper looks quite similar to the international spec version. Although some alterations have probably been made to meet the 4-metre length restriction. But, it is suggested that the mule is a 1.0-litre turbo-GDI variant equipped with the 7-speed DCT automatic. This would lead people who have been waiting for the i20 N-Line to be rather disappointed. The model uses the front bumper from the standard model suggesting that the i20 will not be offered with the N-Line styling package. Additionally, the rear bumper does not feature the aggressive styling or the twin-exhaust tips from the i20 N-Line.

The Hyundai i20 is likely to be powered by the same engine line-up as the Venue or the Verna. A 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine option are likely to be offered. This would be in addition to the 1.0-litre T-GDI engine with the 7-speed DCT combo for the “Turbo” model.

Why no N-Line for India

Hyundai India has been quite conservative with its variant offering for its models. While the Turbo models are mild cosmetically tweaked versions of the standard vehicles in India. It seems like Hyundai does not want to complicate its variant line up in the Indian market. However, engine performance seems to usually be at par with its international siblings which is a much welcome step. However, the N-Line’s sporty look is something that could be a nice option for Indian consumers. Especially when Indians are already buying the ‘turbo’ models of other Hyundai cars by the bucket load.

