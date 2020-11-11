New Hyundai i20 offered with three official accessory packs: Here’s what each one gets

Depending on the pack you choose, the price varies. Essentio is for Rs 11,450, Premium is for Rs 20,559 and Radiant is priced at Rs 25,552.

The new Hyundai i20 has been off to a rousing start. The car along with all the premium strappings it comes with, has garnered nearly 15,000 bookings so far. Deliveries will take a bit as there seems to be a huge demand for the product. Moreover, there is also the ensuing festive season during which deliveries are considered auspicious. However, given the sea of third-gen Hyundai i20s that will seemingly be on the streets soon, how does one distinguish his/her car from the others? For this dilemma, just like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai is offering its customers three official accessory packages. These are classified as Essentio, Premium and Radiant. Depending on the pack you choose, the price varies. Essentio is for Rs 11,450, Premium is for Rs 20,559 and Radiant is priced at Rs 25,552. Chome side moulding, and door visors are common to all three packs.

If one opts for the Essentio, they get bumper corner protectors, body cover, black steering wheel cover, 3D printed floor mats, neck cushions as well as car perfume. One also gets a body cover for the car. The Premium pack adds to it with a lower bumper garnish, sunshades for front as well as back, black and red steering wheel cover, and a two-layer mat. The Radiant brings in a premium body cover, two-tone door sill guard, ORVM, headlight as well as taillamp garnish. Customers also get a car care kit, designer floor mats and premium seat covers. All these accessories will be fitted at the dealer level and will not void the i20’s warranty.

The Hyundai i20 was launched a couple of weeks ago. It has been priced between Rs 6.79 lakh – Rs 11.32 lakh, ex-showroom. It has got segment-first features like cooled front seats, a huge infotainment display screen as well as multiple engine options. It competes with the Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno as well as the Honda Jazz.

