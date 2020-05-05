New Hyundai i20 spotted in smashing new avatar: India launch later this year

A huge success in the premium hatchback segment in India, the i20 will boast a whole new design that is much sharper than the outgoing model owing to Hyundai 'Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

Photo: Club Palisade Korea

Hyundai took the wraps off the new 2020 i20 late in March this year. The upcoming hatchback has now been spotted in full view on public roads, thanks to photos taken by Club Palisade Korea. A huge success in the premium hatchback segment in India rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, the i20 will boast a whole new design that is much sharper than the outgoing model. It now gets Hyundai ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language that has been seen on other of its models like the new Sonata on sale in international markets.

The new Hyundai i20’s front end is highlighted by a prominent cascading grille, new angular headlamps, new wrap-around talk tamps with Z-shaped LED inserts connected by a light bar. The dimensions of the car have been updated as well. It is now 5mm longer, 16mm wider and 24mm shorter.

Photo: Club Palisade Korea

Hyundai has given the i20 the options of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine in two states of tune and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine in the international markets where transmission options include a manual and a DCT.

When it comes to the India market, the new i20 will be within the 4-metre mark and expect it to offer the same engine options like the Hyundai Venue – a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and the new 1.5-litre diesel engine in a lower state of tune.

Photo: Club Palisade Korea

On the inside, the new Hyundai i20 will be well equipped in terms of comfort and entertainment features. It could have an Elantra-like dashboard and a steering wheel resembling the one introduced on the new Creta.

Also read: Top 5 least expensive automatic cars in India: Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The highlight of the cabin will be new twin 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Among several other features, it’ll also have wireless smartphone charging, Hyundai BlueLink connectivity features, automatic climate control, and a Bose audio system.

The current generation Hyundai Elite i20 starts from Rs 5.6 lakh (ex-showroom). Looking at the recent past how Hyundai has been pricing its vehicles, the new 2020 i20 would be highly competitive. However, with the added features, and the turbo variant, the top of the line model is still likely to be under Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom. We expect the price of the new i20 to be between Rs 5.8 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.