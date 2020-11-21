New Hyundai i20 garners 20,000 bookings in 20 days: Over 85% for Sportz and above trims

Nearly 45% customers preferred variants enabled with the already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favourite with close to 30% bookings made for models with this particular feature.

By:Updated: Nov 21, 2020 10:46 AM
2020-Hyundai-i20-dual-car-turbo-diesel-motion

 

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday announced an overwhelming initial response for its newly launched fourth-generation premium compact i20, garnering 20,000 bookings in 20 days and making over 4,000 deliveries during the Diwali season. Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service, HMIL, said, “We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20,000 bookings in 20 days and more than 4,000 customers having taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85% customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for advanced technologies offered on the new i20”. He said nearly 45% customers preferred variants enabled with the already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favourite with close to 30% bookings made for models with this particular feature.

Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35% customers have opted for models with Oxyboost air purifier. “Our new and advanced transmission offerings have received a strong traction from 25% of the customers and to top it all almost 20% of them have opted for our powerful and efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi BS6 powertrain,” Garg said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Nissan Magnite Test Drive Review: Is this lifeline good enough?

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

Check this out! Top 25 #MotorcyclesofInstagram - guess which spot Royal Enfield Classic 350 sits at

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

2020 Hyundai i20 registers 20,000 bookings in 20 days: 85% customers opt for higher trims

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

Dynamic-looking 2021 BMW S1000R breaks cover: Sheds weight, ditches asymmetric headlamps!

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

India to get 1,000 LNG dispensing stations: 40% cheaper than diesel, promises higher range

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ather 450X, Series1 electric scooters deliveries begin: Here's when you can buy in your city!

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

Ola to introduce its first electric scooter in India & international markets in January

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

2021 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class: Dual-tone exterior, five screens, 18 airbags & a whole lot more!

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Nissan Magnite India launch on 26 November: Specs and features of Kia Sonet rival

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

Honda Dio, Hornet 2.0 Repsol editions launched with MotoGP liveries: Expensive by this much

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

eBikeGo to install 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations across five cities by February

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Kia to replace faulty diesel fuel pumps in Seltos in India: Check of your SUV is affected

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

Meet Odysse Electric: India's first on-sale sportsbike-inspired electric bike maker

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

EMI finance platform reports 500% increase in 'Buy Now, Pay Later' solution for electric vehicles

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Lamborghini Huracan STO race-inspired monster unleashed for the road

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Omega Seiki, Trans ACNR sign MoU to develop electric vehicles with a refrigerated container

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

Britain to ban sale of new petrol cars by 2030: Where do India, China & others stand in EV adoption

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

End of the road for Yamaha YZF-R6: 600cc screamer to live only on the racetracks!

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Renault Kiger Concept in pictures: What to expect

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike

Ducati unveils 2021 models: SuperSport 950, Panigale V4 SP and an electric mountain bike