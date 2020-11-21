New Hyundai i20 garners 20,000 bookings in 20 days: Over 85% for Sportz and above trims

Nearly 45% customers preferred variants enabled with the already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favourite with close to 30% bookings made for models with this particular feature.

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Friday announced an overwhelming initial response for its newly launched fourth-generation premium compact i20, garnering 20,000 bookings in 20 days and making over 4,000 deliveries during the Diwali season. Tarun Garg, director, sales, marketing & service, HMIL, said, “We have received an overwhelming response to the all-new i20 with 20,000 bookings in 20 days and more than 4,000 customers having taken delivery of this latest blockbuster product from us during Diwali season. As the foremost premium hatchback in India, more than 85% customers have opted for Sportz and above trims, showcasing a strong demand for advanced technologies offered on the new i20”. He said nearly 45% customers preferred variants enabled with the already established BlueLink technology. Sunroof continues to be a customer favourite with close to 30% bookings made for models with this particular feature.

Similarly, in line with the needs of the current environment, 35% customers have opted for models with Oxyboost air purifier. “Our new and advanced transmission offerings have received a strong traction from 25% of the customers and to top it all almost 20% of them have opted for our powerful and efficient 1.5 l U2 CRDi BS6 powertrain,” Garg said.

