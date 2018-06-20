New Hyundai i20 Active spotted testing, likely to launch in India next year

The new Hyundai i20 Active is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines.The next-generation Hyundai i20 Active has been spotted while testing for the first time in South Korea. The new i20 Active will be based on the next-generation Hyundai i20 hatchback, will sport many design changes. The image posted on Ferd Facebook page showing the rear of the car indicates that the new i20 Active retains the same tail lamp as the current i20 Active and has a similar stance overall. However, it will likely have higher ground clearance.

The new Hyundai i20 Active is expected to be offered with both petrol and diesel engines, along with a hybrid version with regenerative braking and start-stop technology. Although there is so far no confirmation on specifications of the India-spec car.

The current Hyundai i20 Active comes with engine options of a 1.2-litre Kappa Petrol and 1.4-litre U2 CRDi diesel one. The petrol engine produces 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual. The diesel unit produces 89 bhp and 219.6 Nm of torque and is a paired with a six-speed manual transmission.

In May this year, Hyundai India launched the i20 facelift with some cosmetic updates at Rs 6.99 lakh. The overall exterior design and styling remain mostly similar, but it gets a new front grille. The rear end of the facelifted i20 Active has been revised extensively with a new rear bumper, new tail lamps and also the design of the tailgate. The number plate that used to be on the tailgate in the previous version has now been moved to the bumper.

On the inside, Hyundai i20 Active facelift gets an array of upgrades such as a grayscale infotainment system similar to the one on Hyundai i20. There's a dash of colour around the air-conditioning vents, seats and gear knob, which changes based on the exterior colour option. The upholstery is the one seen on the i20.

The price of the petrol Hyundai i20 Active facelift starts from Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 8.66 lakh. The diesel variant is priced at Rs 8.96 lakh for the base trim and Rs 10.01 lakh for the top trim. (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Image courtesy: Ferd/Facebook