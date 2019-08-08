New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variant details revealed: Key things to know about Maruti Suzuki Swift challenger

Hyundai has recently revealed the new Grand i10 Nios and the new model will be launched in India on 20th August. The new Grand i10 Nios can now be booked at a token amount of Rs 11,000. The car can be booked online as well as through the company's dealerships. Now, we have come to know that the upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be sold in as many as 10 variants. The new Grand i10 Nios will draw power from 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options and these will be offered with a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The two engines will be BS-VI compliant.

Starting with the petrol variants, the variant line up will start with the Era variant that will get a five-speed manual gearbox only. The top-spec Asta trim will be fully loaded but this one too will get a five-speed manual transmission only and hence, an AMT will be on offer on the mid-spec Magna and Sportz variants as an option. Now coming to the diesel variants, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will get three trims with Magna being the base that will get a manual five-speed transmission only. Like the petrol spec Asta variant, the diesel spec Asta will also miss out on an AMT. The diesel-AMT combination will be offered only with the Sportz variant.

The upcoming Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will co-exist with the current Grand i10 in the company's product portfolio for India and hence, buyers looking for a budget hatchback will have an extra option to choose. The new Grand i10 Nios will sit above the present-day Grand i10 and hence, will demand a significant premium over the latter. The Grand i10 Nios will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo in the segment. More details to follow soon, so stay tuned with us.

