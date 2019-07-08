All-new Hyundai Grand i10 to be launched in India on August 20; to come with BS-VI engines

Hyundai is on a roll. The Korean carmaker is rolling out one after the other new products in the market. Ahead of the Kona electric's launch, in comes news that Hyundai will be launching the all-new Grand i10 on August 20, 2019. The new Grand i10 is based on a different platform than the current car and also has updates to make it compliant with the upcoming engine as well as safety norms in India. Hyundai India has a thoroughly revised car for the Indian market.

Prime amongst the changes is the BS-VI compliance. This will be the third hatchback in the Rs 10 lakh bracket to have a BS-VI engine. More importantly, sources say, this is the first time that a diesel BS-VI engine will be employed. The engine is the 1.2-litre U2 diesel that powers the current car but may have a slightly lower fuel economy. The same applies to the petrol motor which is borrowed from the present car. A 5-speed manual will be standard fare but expect both the engines to get an AMT option too.

As far as looks are concerned, the new Hyundai Grand i10 will feature a complete redesign. It is expected to have a much more mature look to it. Sales of the current Grand i10 have dropped to a great extent and it is being said that the looks are to be blamed. This new-gen Grand i10 then is expected to have a similar fascia to its bigger siblings, the Elantra and Verna. Projector headlights, LED DRLs and fresh alloy wheel design are part of the package. Since this is a Hyundai, expect a truckload of features. Speaking of which, Hyundai's latest, the BlueLink could also be a part of the vehicle's infotainment system. The infotainment system itself will be an updated unit and could be the same one from the Venue.

As far as safety is concerned, all Grand i10 variants will come with dual airbags, pedestrian protection bumpers, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed alert warning and dual front seat belt reminders. The Hyundai Grand i10 will definitely have a revised pricing. However, it will not be surprising if Hyundai launches the vehicle at the current price or slightly lower than that as part of an introductory offer.

What becomes of the older Grand i10, you may ask. It will be badged the Prime and sold to the cab fleet.