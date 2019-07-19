New Hyundai gearbox for hybrid engines claims faster shifts and is cleaner too

Hyundai Motors has developed a new technology. This one will be in use extensively in hybrid powertrains and is claimed to be more fuel efficient as well as give the driver enhanced driving pleasure. The technology is called Active Shift Control (ASC) and will be in use for automatic transmissions from the Korean maker's fold. While it isn't clear at this point of time, it is believed that the Hyundai DCTs will not benefit from this technology. As it is a DCT or Direct Clutch Transmission uses two separate clutches to execute faster shifts. Speaking of which, it is rumored that a DCT upshift happens within 8 milliseconds. Hyundai in its statement says that the Active Shift Control enables the transmission to upshift or downshift at the speed of 350ms. Prior to using this technology, the Hyundai torque converter automatics will shift at the speed of 500ms.

For starters, hybrid powertrains are usually associated with a torque converter. While a torque converter is assumed to be decently fuel efficient, during the process of a gear change it loses energy. Due to this the desired fuel efficiency isn't acquired from the engine. Here, the ASC comes into picture. It gets an independently developed control logic software that will ensure that shifts are faster. It also allows the hybrid’s electric motor to take control of gear shifts. This is done through a new software logic that is applied to the Hybrid Control Unit to mitigate issues with slower shift time. A sensor installed inside the electric motor matches the rotational speed of the transmission with that of the engine. It checks this at a rate of 500 times in a second.

In turn, this enables faster shift times and at the same time. longevity of the transmission too is ensured. Hyundai says that its own vehicles as well as models from Kia will stand to gain from this technology. It will ensure that hybrids with their stop/start as well as battery regeneration stay as green as possible without losing out on the fun-to-drive character of a conventional-fueled vehicle.