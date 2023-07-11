New Hyundai Exter variants and features explained. Here are the variant-wise features of the Exter to help you make the right choice.

The newly-launched Hyundai Exter aims to take a bite out of the Tata Punch’s sales in India. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom, the Exter boasts several segment-first features, both in terms of convenience and safety.

The new Hyundai Exter SUV is available in five broad variants that are further divided into trim levels depending on the equipment and fuel type. Let’s take a detailed look at the Hyundai Exter variants and features.

Before we get into details, let’s look at the engine specifications. The Hyundai Exter is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The engine makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Exter is available with a CNG-compatible engine as well.

Hyundai Exter variants and features explained

Hyundai Exter EX/EX(O)

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual

LED tail lamp

Front and rear skid plates

Fabric upholstery

Digital instrument cluster with multi-language support

Voice recognition

Manual AC

Front power windows

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Parking sensors

Hill start assist – EX(O) only

Stability Control – EX(O) only

Stability management – EX(O) only

Hyundai Exter S/S(O)

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT | 1.2-litre CNG, 5-speed manual

LED DRL

Black radiator grille

14-inch steel wheels with cover

Black AC vents

8-inch infotainment system with front and rear speakers

Smartphone connectivity

Steering wheel with audio controls

Front and rear power windows

Type C charging outlet

TPMS

Hyundai Exter SX

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT | 1.2-litre CNG, 5-speed manual

Projector headlamps

15-inch steel wheels

Metal pedals (AMT only)

Electric sunroof

Paddle shifters (AMT only)

Automatic climate control with digital display

Rear parking camera

Rear defogger

ISOFIX seat anchors

Hyundai Exter SX(O)

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT

15-inch alloy wheels

Leather steering and gear knob

Wireless charging

Cooled glovebox

Rear wiper and washer

Auto headlamps

Smart key

Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect

Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT