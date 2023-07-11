New Hyundai Exter: Variants and features explained

The newly-launched Hyundai Exter aims to take a bite out of the Tata Punch’s sales in India. Launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom, the Exter boasts several segment-first features, both in terms of convenience and safety.
The new Hyundai Exter SUV is available in five broad variants that are further divided into trim levels depending on the equipment and fuel type. Let’s take a detailed look at the Hyundai Exter variants and features.
Before we get into details, let’s look at the engine specifications. The Hyundai Exter is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does its duty in the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura. The engine makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque with the help of a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. The Exter is available with a CNG-compatible engine as well.
Hyundai Exter variants and features explained
Hyundai Exter EX/EX(O)
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual
- LED tail lamp
- Front and rear skid plates
- Fabric upholstery
- Digital instrument cluster with multi-language support
- Voice recognition
- Manual AC
- Front power windows
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Parking sensors
- Hill start assist – EX(O) only
- Stability Control – EX(O) only
- Stability management – EX(O) only
Hyundai Exter S/S(O)
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT | 1.2-litre CNG, 5-speed manual
- LED DRL
- Black radiator grille
- 14-inch steel wheels with cover
- Black AC vents
- 8-inch infotainment system with front and rear speakers
- Smartphone connectivity
- Steering wheel with audio controls
- Front and rear power windows
- Type C charging outlet
- TPMS
Hyundai Exter SX
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT | 1.2-litre CNG, 5-speed manual
- Projector headlamps
- 15-inch steel wheels
- Metal pedals (AMT only)
- Electric sunroof
- Paddle shifters (AMT only)
- Automatic climate control with digital display
- Rear parking camera
- Rear defogger
- ISOFIX seat anchors
Hyundai Exter SX(O)
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT
- 15-inch alloy wheels
- Leather steering and gear knob
- Wireless charging
- Cooled glovebox
- Rear wiper and washer
- Auto headlamps
- Smart key
Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect
Engine: 1.2-litre petrol, 5-speed manual or AMT
- 8-inch HD infotainment system
- Home to car Alexa connect
- OTA updates
- Dual-channel dashcam
- SOS, RSA and Bluelink switches on IRVM