New Hyundai Elantra facelift India launch on 3rd October: Striking design, new features

The Hyundai Elantra facelift is going to launch in India on 3rd October this year. Ahead of the official launch, the South Korean automaker has revealed the India-spec iteration of the Elantra. Bookings for the mid-life update of this executive sedan have are open starting today. It comes with a completely revised front fascia. The layout is now in sync with Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The headlamps bear a triangular shape are feature LED units. Sitting in between is the automaker's hexagonal grille with multiple slats highlighted in chrome. The fog-lamp housing also features a sharp design and also incorporates front turn-indicators.

The side profile of the Hyundai Elantra facelift retains the current iterations silhouette. That said, it gets a new set of alloy wheels. At the back, the tail-lamps are completely revised. These wraparound units now extend themselves deeper into the boot-lid. The rear bumper also features a new look which looks sportier than before. Inside, expect the the updated Elantra to get additional features. It will get Hyundai's new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto and Apple Car Play. In addition to this, this executive sedan will get a new instrument cluster along with minor aesthetic updated on the dashboard along with other interior panels. Both the front and the rear seats could undergo minor revisions to improve comfort levels.

Under the hood, the engine line-up of the Hyundai Elantra facelift will be identical to the pre-facelift model. The petrol derivative will be the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit which is good for 152 hp of power along with 192 Nm of peak torque. The same will be upgraded to meet the BS-6 emission regulations. The diesel derivative will also be the same i.e. the 1.6-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-unit good for 128 hp of power along with 260 Nm of peak torque. Though, it might continue with BS-4 compliance unit new emission norms kicks in. The Transmission line-up will continue to include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.