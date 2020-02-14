EXCLUSIVE: New Hyundai Creta features revealed – Should Kia Seltos, MG Hector be worried?

Hyundai Creta was the champion in its segment for a long time but the new Kia Seltos has now overtaken the Creta. Not willing to give up the throne easily, Hyundai India recently took the wraps off the all-new Creta during the 2020 Auto Expo and the by the looks of it – it is entirely new on the outside. And now, one of our sources in the supply chain tells us a bit about the upgrades on the inside. The Creta will now boast segment-first features that should make its case stronger in the compact SUV segment in India.

First up, we've learned that the new 2020 Creta will come with a sunroof that can be opened/closed using voice command, wireless charging, and it will feature the next generation of connectivity through Hyundai's BlueLink technology with functions more advanced than the Kia Seltos. While the system in Seltos is Gen 1, the one in Creta is Gen 1.5. Details of features and additions are still awaited.

The new Hyundai Creta will come with the same 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos. The big new thing is that the Creta will have segment-first paddle shifters in the Turbo DCT variant. Expect the new 2020 Creta to launch on 17 March.

Expect more space in the cabin than the present Creta and more convenience features as well.

The new Creta gets all-new styling features that include a split headlamp with a boomerang design, a 3D cascading front grille, sculpted front bumper, and skid plates. All of this brings the design of the Creta in-line with the Hyundai global design language.

The front also features LED DRL with the vertically designed boomerang shape. The car sits on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels It also features LED tail-lamps with a high mounted stop lamp. The rear section also sees the Creta badging being replaced with the bold CRETA lettering on the tail-gate. Hyundai Creta has been a huge success in the Indian market having sold over 4.6 lakh units in the country and 1.9 lakh units globally.