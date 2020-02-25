Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Top 5 car launches in February-March: We will be driving most of these cars to bring you detailed reviews but before the launch, here's what to expect from the new Creta, the new City, the new Endeavour and more.

This year has been really busy for automobile manufacturers so far with a list of cars that have been launched already and several that remain. The next thirty days will see some very notable car launches from Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and others. We will be driving most of these cars to bring you detailed reviews but before the launch, here’s what to expect from the new Creta, the new City, the new Endeavour and more.

2020 Hyundai Creta

The Creta ruled the compact SUV segment in India for years but in recent times, Kia Seltos took away a chunk of patrons for itself. However, Hyundai has been readying the refreshed Creta which is set to launch on 17th March.

Not only does the Creta have a new look, but it will also feature a long list of electronic gadgets like wireless charging, voice command-controlled sunroof and it will feature the next generation of connectivity through Hyundai’s BlueLink technology with functions more advanced than the Kia Seltos. The new Hyundai Creta will come with the same 1.4-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options as the Seltos. It’s likely to come with segment-first paddle shifters in the Turbo DCT variant.

2020 Honda City

Global debut of the fifth-generation Honda City took place in Thailand in November last year. While the new India-spec City will differ from the Thai model, the 2020 update will have refreshed styling (something Honda confirmed through a little teaser earlier this month.

Internationally, Honda also offers a 1.0-lite turbo petrol in the City RS – whether this engine will be offered in India remains to be seen. Honda has not updated the current City diesel offering to BS6, but once the new generation arrives, the 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engine will be upgraded. The City will be unveiled on 17th March, followed by a launch sometime in April.

BS-VI Ford Endeavour

Ford India has announced that the model will only be available in three colour options of White, Black and Silver as it has stopped Smoke Grey, Moondust Silver and Sunset Red colour options for the model. The BS-VI version of the SUV is expected to launch by the end of this month.

Ford dealerships have been accepting bookings for the BS-VI Endeavour and it is expected to launch at about Rs 40 lakh. The main change in the 2020 model will be the engine which will now be a new 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine that puts out 169 hp and 420 Nm, paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will launch in India on 3 March with a price tag expected to be around Rs 55 lakh to Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, it will rival against the likes of Porsche Macan and the BMW X4. It’ll get minor cosmetic updates on the inside and out in line with the design philosophy of GLC facelift which was launched in India last year.

The engine line-up of the GLC Coupe will feature petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol unit is likely to be a 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol unit capable of churning out 258 hp along with 370 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the diesel engine will also be a 2.0-litre which is good for 245 hp along with 500 Nm of peak torque. There will be a 9-speed automatic transmission on offer with both these powertrain options. Not only this, but the new GLC Coupe will get Mercedes’ 4MATIC four-wheel drive system as well. Both the petrol as well as the diesel engine will be BS6 compliant.

BMW X1

To rival the all-new and upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Volvo XC40, BMW will launch an updated version of the X1 compact SUV in India on 5 March. The new X1 will feature new BS6 compliant engines, styling changes on the exterior and will add more features to the list. However, the price is expected to rise above the Rs 40 lakh mark (ex-showroom) to start with.

BMW India will be launching the new X1 with 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with an option of xDrive all-wheel-drive as well. The engines will continue to be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Mechanically, the X1 will remain largely unchanged but cosmetically, there will be a few changes.

