Super-premium feel! New Hyundai Creta 2020 rivals features found in much more expensive, top-end luxury cars

Hyundai Creta is a much admired and loved car in its segment and in order to offer customers some more, the company will be launching the second generation Creta on 17th March. Here we list five exciting features!

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta is all set to be launched in India on 17th March. The new model is a major departure compared to the outgoing one as not only it gets some significant visual updates but also a set of new features, some of which are segment firsts. As Creta has always been one decent selling model for the company, the brand has high hopes from the new model and looks like it has thrown everything at its disposal. Here we tell you the five features of the new 2020 Hyundai Creta that you will generally find in some luxury cars. Let us know which one of these you find the most interesting!

Voice-activated sunroof

One noteworthy feature on the new Hyundai Creta is the voice-activated sunroof and as the name suggests, you can open and close the sunroof of the vehicle just by using voice commands. In order to open and close the sunroof through voice commands, all you have to do is say ‘Hello Blue Link’ to activate the system followed by your command. Certainly, this will impress a lot of customers as the new Creta will be offering much more than a sunroof which in itself a rejoicing point for many buyers.

Paddle shifters with DCT

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta will come with multiple engine and gearbox options. The SUV will get three engine options in the form of a 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol. Needless to say, the turbo petrol engine option is for the ones who love to drive and don’t want any compromise when it comes to performance. With the said engine option, you will get a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission system. Moreover, the new Creta will get paddle shifters as well.

new hyundai creta cabin

10-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta packs some interesting features on the inside too. One of these includes a massive 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is quite rare in this segment. The unit comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and in addition to this, you get a 7-inch display for the instrument cluster. In terms of connectivity, the new Creta gets over 50 features with BlueLink.

Smart Watch

Like some modern days cars, the new 2020 Hyundai Creta will get a smartwatch as well that lets you do multiple things quite conveniently without you having to step out of your comfort zone. All thanks to this, you will be able to perform actions like Remote Engine start/stop, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, remotely operate Horn and Lights and all this is possible with just a tap on your smartwatch. Moreover, you can also keep track of vehicle statistics and get alerts like geo-fencing alert, time fence alert, speed alert, valet alert, and idle alert. The company has revealed that the Blue Link supports smartwatch applications for Wear OS by Google, watchOS by Apple and Tizen OS for Samsung Galaxy watches.

Remotely controlled air purifier

The new 2020 Hyundai Creta also gets an air purifier. Now while the Kia Seltos also gets the same feature that can be operated manually, the one on the Creta can be operated from the touchscreen or through a tap on the smartwatch. With increasing pollution especially in places like Delhi-NCR, an air purifier has become quite a must in cars which is why carmakers are increasingly adding this feature in their offerings.

As you can see, Hyundai is betting big on the second generation Creta and the feature list indeed looks quite exciting. More details on the new Creta to be out on 17th March, so keep watching this space for all the action! Subscribe to our YouTube channel if you still haven’t!

