New Hyundai compact SUV spotted testing, to compete with Maruti Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon

Hyundai Motor India is working on a brand new compact SUV which will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon in India. The announcement was made only recently about the new SUV, which is internally called Qxi. It has been spotted testing yet again under heavy camouflage and it is difficult to see the details. However, there is a resemblance to the Carlino SUV concept that was first unveiled during the 2016 Auto Expo. The new SUV will likely be introduced after the crucial Hyundai-Santro launch is out of the way.

In terms of design, Hyundai's new sub-4 metre SUV will likely share headlamp design with the Kona or Santa Fe with DRLs on top. The test mule is fitted with steel rims, which may be for testing purposes. The production-ready version would likely come with alloy wheels.

The new Hyundai QXi SUV is expected to be powered by a 1.0-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol that makes 118 hp and 117 Nm. Another engine option likely for the new Hyundai SUV is naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre Kappa petrol, that makes 83 hp and 117 Nm. The diesel trim is expected to be powered by the 1.4-litre U2 CRDi engine with 89 hp and 224 Nm of torque.

The test mule has similarities with the Kona but is smaller in size. The front end of this SUV has some resemblances with the Kona with split type headlamps while the overall silhouette certainly looks like that of the Hyundai Creta. The rear end of the car looks almost the same as the Carlino concept with the similar rectangular tail lamps.

Hyundai Carlino spy shots: Hyundai’s new compact SUV spied testing: Could be Vitara Brezza rivalling India-bound Carlino

The new Hyundai sub-compact SUV could be launched in India during the first half of next year. Once launched, the vehicle will primarily challenge the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon in the segment. The new SUV will play a vital role in Hyundai's stronghold in the segment which is currently dominated by the Vitara Brezza. Hence, a rather competitive price tag can be expected on this one.