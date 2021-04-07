New Hyundai Alcazar features, specs revealed: Taking the fight to Tata Safari

Hyundai India is looking to set a new benchmark with its brand new SUV — the Hyundai Alcazar, to take on the Tata Safari and the upcoming next-gen Mahindra XUV 500. The Alcazar along with its three-row seating will offer a long list of new segment-first features.

By:April 7, 2021 11:04 AM
Hyundai ALCAZAR Camouflaged testing on road

The Hyundai Alcazar is the Korean automaker’s much-anticipated model for the Indian market. Hyundai will now enter the three-row seating SUV space in India with the Alcazar to take on rivals like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming next-generation Mahindra XUV 500. We now have many details regarding what the Alcazar has in store in terms of engines, specs and features. The Alcazar, although based on the underpinnings of the Creta, will set itself apart in more ways than one, starting with a bigger engine.

Hyundai Alcazar Engine, Specs

The Hyundai Alcazar will use the same 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine as the Creta. It is tuned to develop 113 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Additionally, it will also come with a much larger third-generation Nu 2.0-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine which is tuned to develop 156 hp and 191 Nm. Both these engine options will be available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. Hyundai will also include Drive Select Modes with Eco/City/Sport. The Alcazar will only be offered as a front-wheel-drive model only.

Hyundai Alcazar Exterior Features

Like the Creta, the Alcazar will come equipped with the signature cascading front grille, however, some tweaks to differentiate it from its smaller sibling will be made. The split design headlamps will offer an LED set up, as will the tail lamps which have a sleeker and slimmer design. The alloy wheels on the Alcazar will be offered a size larger upto 18-inch for the higher-spec models with the diamond cut design. Additionally, the wheelbase of the Alcazar is measured at 2,760 mm which is 150 mm longer than the Creta.

Hyundai Alcazar Interior Features

Using the extra 150 mm of the wheelbase in addition to a longer overhang at the back, Hyundai has accommodated the third row of seats in the Alcazar. The Alcazar will be offered in two seating configurations; a bench seat second-row option making room for upto seven occupants, or a 6-seat layout with captain seats for the second row (pictured below).

Hyundai Alcazar interior sketch

With the 6-seat configuration, some notable features in the Alcazar include a centre console with storage in the middle. Second-row occupants would also get a seat back tray feature. These seats will offer a one-touch operation seat fold for easy third-row access. With the three-row of seats in place, the Alcazar will offer 180-litres of boot space. The 50:50 split third-row seats can be folded down to offer a flat boot floor with increased capacity. All three rows of seats will have their dedicated AC vents as well. Additionally, the glove box in the Alcazar will be of a larger capacity.

Hyundai Alcazar Expected Price

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

