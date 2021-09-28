New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

After introducing the new-gen Honda BR-V, Japanese carmaker released a teaser of its another upcoming SUV. In all likelihood, it could be the WR-V replacement that Honda's Indian arm has confirmed to be under development.

By:September 28, 2021 4:21 PM

 

A few days back, Honda has unveiled the new-gen BR-V in Indonesia. As the brand wrapped up the proceedings, it even left us another teaser of yet another SUV. The details of the teased SUV currently remain hidden, and the brand has asked everyone to wait for the unveiling. However, the teaser image gives away some key aspects of the upcoming SUV. First and foremost of all – it will be a more dynamic product than the BR-V.

Well, it is safe to say that it could be a compact SUV offering, which Honda’s Indian subsidiary has earlier confirmed to be under development. Other details that are visible in the teaser image are the prominent roof rails, which are a strong give-away of this being an SUV. Moreover, the LED DRLs on the front are sharp, and nothing like them has been seen on a Honda SUV to date. Keeping our expectations grounded, we can safely assume that it could be the WR-V replacement that is reportedly being developed for emerging markets like India, South-East Asia, and Latin America.

2022 Honda BR-V

Besides, the compact SUV is expected to feature a long equipment list comprising an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment unit, cruise control and a posher cabin. In all likelihood, it will be based on the City’s platform and will have seats for five occupants only. Honda has been tight-lipped about its unveiling date. However, it is anticipated to shed veils at the Indonesian Motor Show in November this year or sometime later in 2022.

Engine options on the mystery crossover could include a 1.5L petrol engine and a 1.5L oil burner, along with the choice of automatic and manual transmissions like the City. Though, Honda could offer the option of a 1.0L turbo-petrol in select markets. In India, Honda’s offering will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and more. It is likely to be priced in the range of Rs. 10-17 lakh, ex-showroom.

