New Honda Jazz to go hybrid: Unveil later this year

The next-generation Honda Jazz, which is set to make its first public appearance at the Tokyo Motor Show later this year, is going to get a hybrid powertrain option. The Japanese automaker recently confirmed the same alongside revealing that its first fully-electric urban vehicle will be named as the 'Honda e'. Testing for the fourth-generation iteration of this hatchback has already commenced. Recent spy shots reveal that Honda's premium hatchback is going to retain its signature stance. That said, the exteriors, as well as the interiors, are going to feature major updates in terms of design.

The new Jazz is going to get Honda's Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) hybrid technology. This dual-motor hybrid system is currently available in the European versions of the CR-V SUV. Honda says that this system has already earned widespread acclaim for delivering real-world efficiency and refinement. The introduction of this hybrid system in the fourth-generation Jazz is going to mark an important step for the brand. This is because Honda plans to introduce this system in more of its small cars ahead of its electrification goal set for the year 2025.

Apart from revealing that the new Jazz is going to get a hybrid powertrain option, Honda has not revealed any other details regarding the specifications of this vehicle. In the international markets, the current generation Honda Jazz hybrid, also known as the Fit, comes with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. There is a good possibility that Honda will continue using this engine with the new i-MMD system as well.

Back at home, the current generation Honda Jazz, competing in the premium hatchback segment with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai Elite i20, stands as an underdog. Running in its second generation iteration, it skipped its mid-life update. Recently, there have been a number of spy shots of Honda testing the Jazz hyrbid, the previous generation, in India. This hints that the automaker might be considering the launch the same in our country in the near future. Honda is yet to confirm details pertaining to the launch of the next-gen Jazz in India. Nevertheless, we expect the same to reach Indian shores sometime during the year 2020.