New Honda CR-V scores five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash test

The new Honda CR-V has scored a perfect five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP crash tests. Launched in India late last year, Honda CR-V joins the rest of the Honda range tested by Euro NCAP - Jazz, HR-V and Civic in being awarded the maximum five-star score. Utilising an ‘All Directions Collision Safety’ concept, the platform design of the CR-V incorporates Honda’s next-generation ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body structure.

Euro NCAP's crash test report for the Honda CR-V mentions that the passenger compartment of the CR-V remained stable in the frontal offset test. Dummy readings indicated good protection of the knees and femurs of the driver and passenger.

In the full-width rigid barrier test, protection of the driver and rear passenger was good or adequate for all critical body areas. In the side barrier test, protection of all critical body areas was good and the CR-V scored maximum points.

In the more severe side pole impact, dummy readings of rib deflection indicated marginal protection of the chest. Tests on the front seats and head restraints demonstrated good protection against whiplash injury in the event of a rear-end collision. However, a geometric assessment of the rear seats indicated poor whiplash protection.

The standard-fit autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system performed well in tests at the low speeds, typical of city driving, at which many whiplash injuries are caused.

Honda CR-V was launched in India in October 2018. It comes with two engine options - a 2.0-litre petrol which puts out 154 bhp and 192 Nm and a new 1.6-litre iDTEC diesel engine with 120 bhp and 300 Nm. While the petrol version is offered only with 2WD, the diesel engine is available in both 2WD (Two-wheel drive) and AWD (All wheel drive) options.

The SUV also scored a five-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash tests. 2018 Honda CR-V gets Driver Assistance Features including a multi-angle rear-view camera and Honda LaneWatch that helps in blindspot detection and gets six airbags as standard.